Newington co-op blanks Conard, 2-0, for eighth straight win

WEST HARTFORD, Jan. 26, 2022 — Paced by goals from Josh Grimm and Evan Oliver the Newington High co-ed hockey team won their eighth straight game with a 2-0 shutout over Conard in CCC South action at Veteran’s Memorial Arena. The Nor’Easters improved to 10-1 on the season with their fifth shutout of the season.

After a scoreless first period characterized by tight checking and solid goaltending at both ends, Grimm took a pass from teammate Mike Deegan and broke in on Conard goalie Graydon Selstad. Grimm’s shot slid between Selstad’s pads and into the net for the 1-0 lead. Andrew Stribling also earned an assist on the play.

Grimm’s goal was his seventh in his last five games.

Two consecutive power plays in the second period provided Conard (4-6-1) with opportunities to get on the scoreboard, but the Nor’Easters Jeremy Wagner held fast in goal with defensive help from Braeden Humphrey, Niko Giotsas and Blake Blackwood.

Clinging to a one-goal lead, Newington got some breathing room with five minutes gone in the third period when Oliver cashed in off a rebound off Evan Howard’s point shot to extend the lead to 2-0.

Howard’s shot came after teammate Tyler Leavitt carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed Howard for his shot. Although another late Nor’Easter penalty allowed Conard to pull Selstad from the net for a 6 on 4 advantage, Wagner and his teammates once again shut down the Conard offense to earn the shutout victory.

Selstad stopped 25 of 27 shots while Wagner stopped all 15 shots that came his way.

Newington, which includes players from Canton, Manchester, Cromwell and Berlin, returns to action on Saturday night when they host the Northeastern co-op team at Newington Arena beginning at 8 p.m.

Newington co-op 2, Conard 0

At West Hartford

Newington co-op (10-1) 0 1 1 — 2

Conard (4-6-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Josh Grimm (N), Evan Oliver (N); Assists: Andrew Stribling (N), Mike Deegan (N), Evan Howard (N), Tyler Leavitt (N); Saves: Jeremy Wagner (N) 15, Graydon Seldstad (C) 25; Shots: Newington, 27-15