2022 CCC Winter Tournaments

Pairings and results for the 2022 Central Connecticut Conference’s winter post-season tournaments.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, February 17

First round

Game 1: (16) New Britain at (1) Enfield

Game 2: (15) Bristol Eastern at (2) Newington

Game 3 :(14) Conard at (3) Middletown

Game 4: (13) Glastonbury at (4) East Hartford

Game 5: (12) Berlin at (5) Simsbury

Game 6: (11) Maloney at (6) Southington

Game 7: (10) RHAM at (7) E.O. Smith

Game 8: (9) Windsor at (8) Farmington

Saturday, February 19

Quarterfinals at Enfield

Game 9: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 8

Game 10: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 7

Game 11: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 6

Game 12: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Tuesday, February 22

Semifinals at Enfield

Game 13: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 12

Game 14: Winner game 10 vs. winner game 11

Thursday, February 24

Championship at Enfield

Two semifinal winners

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb. 24

First round

Saturday, Feb. 26

Quarterfinals at Enfield

Tuesday, March 1

Semifinals at Enfield

Thursday, March 3

Championship at Enfield

BOYS HOCKEY

Wednesday, March 2

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

Championship

At UConn

At Trinity College

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship at Trinity College

WRESTLING

2022 CCC Tournament

At Simsbury

Team results – 1. Simsbury 257½, 2. Berlin 210, 3. RHAM 178, 4. Avon 153½, 5. Plainville 115, 6. Enfield 106, 7. Farmington 96½, 8. South Windsor 81, 9. Southington 77½, 10. New Britain 57, 11. Newington and Tolland 32, 13. Wethersfield 23, 14. Maloney 11, 15. Bloomfield 4, 16. Windsor 0

Individual results

Championship finals

106 Ben Fournier (RHAM) pin Mason Arborio (Berlin), 1:09

113 Isaiah Adams (Avon) pin Griffin Devivo (Simsbury), 4:52

120 Jason Guglietta (Farmington) tech fall Jacob Gordon (South Windsor), 18-3 5:50

126 Eric Emmanuel Maldonado (New Britain) dec. Zain Gray (South Windsor), 6-1

132 Cael Finn (Simsbury) default over Jonah Weber (Avon), 10-3, 4:00

138 Zackary Kanaitis (RHAM) pin Landon Vieira (Berlin), 1:34

145 John Mairano (Simsbury) tech fall Joseph Kennedy (Plainville), 18-3 5:11

152 Zach Johns (Simsbury) pin Nate Mcnamara (Tolland), 1:03

160 Jeremy Devine (RHAM) pin Gabriel Hernandez (Plainville), 1:53

170 Marco Marino (Berlin) dec. Michael Nunez (New Britain), 9-1

182 Shane Hurley (Farmington) dec. Alexander Santini (Plainville), 10-6

195 Nick Ebrahimi (Berlin) pin Devon Schmidt (Farmington), 3:46

220 Hamza Mourabit (Berlin) pin Nils Jerger (Avon), 1:31

285 Begench Kulyyev (Simsbury) pin Keonta Crawford (Enfield), 0:47

Consolation finals (third place)

106 Coleman Finn (Simsbury) dec. Robert Moeller (Enfield), 4-2

113 Michael Guerriero (RHAM) medical forfeit Ethan Vitti (Southington)

120 Ethan Buonanducci (Enfield) dec. Jonah Lorenzo (Berlin), 13-9

126 Robert Mcnally (Enfield) dec. John Granger (Simsbury), 12-11

132 Nicholas Koops (Berlin) pin John Guzzardi (Plainville), 0:54

138 Jameson Bell (Simsbury) pin Tyler Mangene (Newington), 4:34

145 K’dyn Mcbride (Enfield) dec. Aidan Dejesus (Berlin), 7-2

152 Ryan Moeller (Enfield) pin Andrew Mikosz (Southington), 4:53

160 Caiden Watson (Southington) pin Jacob Daum (Simsbury), 2:27

170 Ares Savvides (South Windsor) dec. Benjamin Purcell (Simsbury), 11-4

182 Michael Marques (RHAM) pin Tyler Sinatro (Simsbury), 0:49

195 Thomas Paneccasio (RHAM) pin Giovanni Castanon (Southington), 1:59

220 Ben Rivera (Simsbury) dec. Nick Debrito (Farmington), 9-5

285 Tyler Burgos (Wethersfield) pin Maxwell Janes (Avon), 1:52

Fifth place

106 Joseph Garofolo (Southington) tech fall Marco Da Costa (Newington), 15-0 3:11

113 Kyden Merlin (South Windsor) dec. Caleb Orde (Berlin), 4-3

120 Gavin Plourde (RHAM) dec. Nick Savarese (Simsbury), 9-7 OT

126 Elijah Fagin (Avon) pin Malcolm Ferguson (Berlin), 0:48

132 Alexander Susman (RHAM) forfeit over Mateo Aguirre-Ussher (Wethersfield)

138 Shane Jewett (South Windsor) dec. Nathaniel Artis (Plainville), 4-0

145 Evan Albert (Tolland) pin Jordi Balducci (Newington), 0:57

152 Chris Choi (Farmington) forfeit over Kevin Moreno (Maloney)

160 Mantas Malinauskas (Berlin) pin Chris Pascerelli (Avon), 0:39

170 Boden Landers (RHAM) dec. Chris Bourquin (Avon), 5-3

182 Zack Gross (Avon) pin Nicholas Rivera (Berlin), 1:30

195 Ethan Volpe (Avon) forfeit over Dayanch Kulyyev (Simsbury)

220 Nicholas Dennis (Plainville) pin Khalil Darbouze (New Britain), 2:02

285 Jeff Quirion La Oz (Plainville) forfeit over Marquise Eason (New Britain)

Outstanding wrestler: none awarded

CCC Tournament (brackets, results), FloArena

2022 CCC Indoor Track and Field championships

At New Haven

Boys results – 1. Hall 116, 2. Windsor 49, 3. Bloomfield and Glastonbury 41, 5. Simsbury 34, 6. Bristol Central 33, 7. Avon 29, 8. Lewis Mills 28, 9. Manchester 23, 10. E.O. Smith and Tolland, 12. Conard 17, 13. East Hartford 16, 14. RHAM and Southington 10, 16. Bristol Eastern 6, 17. Wethersfield 5, 18. Platt and South Windsor 3, 20. Enfield and New Britain 2

Girls results – 1. Glastonbury 126½, 2. Bloomfield 71½, 3. Windsor 65, 4. E.O. Smith 40, 5. Simsbury 38, 6. East Hartford 26, 8. Hall 26½, 9. Maloney 23, 10. Conard 17, 11. Tolland 12, 12. Middletown 11, 13. Rocky Hill 10, 14. South Windsor and Berlin 8; 16. Southington and Farmington 6, 18. Avon 5, 19. Hartford Public 4, 20. Bristol Central 2, 21. Bristol Eastern and Lewis Mills 1, 23. Wethersfield ½

