Avon’s Carver Morgan and sprint medley relay team win CCC titles

NEW HAVEN, Feb. 6, 2022 – Avon’s Carver Morgan became just the third Falcon athlete to win an individual championship at the Central Connecticut Connecticut’s indoor track and field championship meet Sunday with a victory in the 3,200 meters at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Morgan was also the anchor runner on Avon’s sprint medley relay team that won a CCC championship with a meet-record time of 3:42.26, taking 1.35 of a second off the old mark set by East Catholic in 2017.

The Avon boys finished seventh in the meet with 29 points while the Avon girls finished 18th with five points, sparked by two medal winner performances from Mareen Ek. Hall won the boys championship with a 116-49 win over Windsor while Glastonbury won the girls race over Bloomfield, 126½ to 71½.

The sprint medley relay consists of a 400 meter leg, a pair of 200 meter legs and the anchor leg of 800 meters. Senior Paul Netland ran the opening leg followed by freshman Oliver Lojewski and senior Jevonte Eaves before Morgan ran the anchor leg.

The Falcons finished with a school record time of 3:42.26, beating Hall by 0.46 of a second. It’s the second time that an Avon team won a CCC title in the sprint medley relay. The Falcons also did it in 2020.

Morgan held off Tolland’s Luke Stoeffler to win the 3,200 meters with a season-best time of 9:40.54. He won by 0.17 of a second. Morgan led down the stretch but Stoeffler was never far behind, less than a half second for the most part.

The last Avon runners to win individual CCC titles were Tyler Hinrich (600) and Jack Martin (1,000) in 2020.

Netland finished fifth in the 55 meter hurldes in 8.2 seconds while Eaves was fifth in the 600 meters with a personal-best time of 1:27.00.

Other top 10 finishes came from the boys 4×800 relay team (Eaves, Nicholas Bailey, William Lancaster, Lucas Hester), which was sixth in 8:25.05 and the boys 4×400 relay team (Eaves, Bailey, Jack O’Donnell, Morgan), which was seventh with a time of 3:48.75.

Ek finished fifth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:58.78 and had a personal-best time of 5:24.25 to finish sixth in the 1,600 meters.

2022 CCC Indoor Track and Field championships

At New Haven

Boys results – 1. Hall 116, 2. Windsor 49, 3. Bloomfield and Glastonbury 41, 5. Simsbury 34, 6. Bristol Central 33, 7. Avon 29, 8. Lewis Mills 28, 9. Manchester 23, 10. E.O. Smith and Tolland, 12. Conard 17, 13. East Hartford 16, 14. RHAM and Southington 10, 16. Bristol Eastern 6, 17. Wethersfield 5, 18. Platt and South Windsor 3, 20. Enfield and New Britain 2

Girls results – 1. Glastonbury 126½, 2. Bloomfield 71½, 3. Windsor 65, 4. E.O. Smith 40, 5. Simsbury 38, 6. East Hartford 26, 8. Hall 26½, 9. Maloney 23, 10. Conard 17, 11. Tolland 12, 12. Middletown 11, 13. Rocky Hill 10, 14. South Windsor and Berlin 8; 16. Southington and Farmington 6, 18. Avon 5, 19. Hartford Public 4, 20. Bristol Central 2, 21. Bristol Eastern and Lewis Mills 1, 23. Wethersfield ½

2022 CCC indoor track and field championship results (PDF)