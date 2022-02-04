Morgan signs letter of intent to attend American, sets PR in mile

It’s been a busy few weeks for Avon High’s Carver Morgan.

The senior finished second in the mile with a personal-best time of 4:21.28 at the New Balance Games at the Armory in New York City on January 22. He finished second in the event behind Joseph Perazzo of Susan Wagner High on Staten Island.

On Wednesday, Morgan signed a letter of intent to attend American University in Washington, D.C., where he plans to run distance for the school that competes at the Division I level. The Eagles compete in the Patriot League.

Two days later, Morgan ran another personal-best in the mile in the championship heat at the 59th annual East Coast Invitational in Virginia. He finished second with a time of 4:19.25.

Morgan and his Falcon teammates will be in action on Sunday at the CCC championship meet beginning at 5 p.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse in New Haven. Last year’s CCC championship meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was virtually no indoor season last winter due to the pandemic — just a handful of dual meets outside in March.

No spectators will be allowed in the building on Sunday in New Haven but fans can watch online at MileSplit. There is a fee to subscribe. You can also follow the results live on the intranet.