Career-high 23 from Benedetti helps Canton hand SMSA first loss of year

CANTON, Feb. 1, 2022 – Matthew Benedetti scored a career-high 23 points while Isaiah Reece scored 14 as the Canton High boys basketball team handed Hartford’s Sports Medicine Science Academy (SMSA) their first loss of the season with a 46-42 win on Tuesday night in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

With the win, the Warriors (8-6) also secured a spot in the CIAC Division IV tournament – their ninth state tournament appearance in 10 years. There was no CIAC state tournaments a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

King Shaw and Daniel Hernandez each had 12 points for the visiting Tigers (11-1). Benedetti’s previous high score was 14 points last week against Northwestern Regional.

The Warriors have won five of their last six games and return to action on Friday when they travel to Hartford to challenge HMTCA.

Canton 46, SMSA 42

At Canton

SMSA (42) King Shaw 5 1 12, Nizayiah Bogar 4 1 10, Abijah Miller 1 0 2, Kemani Thompson 1 1 3, Daniel Hernandez 3 6 12, Miguel Varela 0 3 3. Totals 14 12

Canton (46) Khalil Thomas 0 1 1, Brandon Powell 2 1 5, Matthew Benedetti 10 3 23, Isaiah Reece 5 2 14, Connor Nadeau 0 0 0, Taylor Kim 0 0 0, Luke Maher 1 0 3. Totals 18 7

SMSA (11-1) 8 5 14 15 — 42

Canton (8-6) 10 11 12 13 — 46

Three-point goals: Shaw (S), Bogar (S), Reece (C) 2, Maher (C)

Avon 49, Glastonbury 41

AVON, Feb. 1, 2022 – Isaac Aguilar had 17 points while Tyler Brokenshire added 13 to lead the Avon high boys basketball team to a 49-41 win over Glastonbury in CCC West action on Tuesday night. Aidan Srb added nine points for the Falcons (9-5), who have won five of their last seven games.

Avon returns to action when they host No. 2 Northwest Catholic (11-1) on Monday at the high school beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Avon 49, Glastonbury 41

At Avon

Glastonbury (41) David Smith 5-1-14, Owen Peterson 0-2-2, Khaliq Young 0-0-0, Adam Molusis 3-2-9, Jordyn Sams 2-1-5, Trey Rennyson 1-0-2, Quinn Twombly 0-2-2, Jack Hennessy 2-3-7. Totals 12-10

Avon (49) Jadd Eldah 1-1-3, Isaac Aguilar 7-1-17, Tabor Engle 1-1-3, Cameron Dawiczyk 0-2-2, Tyler Brokenshire 4-5-13, Aidan Srb 3-0-9, Aarsh Mosa 0-0-0, Nischant Goplachor 0-0-0, Emmett Borenstein 1-0-2. Totals 17-10

Glastonbury (3-11) 11 6 10 14 — 41

Avon (9-5) 11 8 14 16 — 49

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A) 2, Srb (A) 3, Smith (G) 3, Moulusis (G)