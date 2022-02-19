Canton closes out regular season with 7th straight win

CANTON, Feb. 18, 2022 – Brandon Powell scored a game-high 15 points while teammate Isaiah Reece added 14 as the Canton High boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 57-55 non-league victory over East Hampton on Friday night.

For the Warriors (14-6, 9-4 NCCC), it was their seventh straight win and their 11th victory in the last 12 games.

Canton had a one-point lead at halftime only to see the Bellringers take a three-point lead after three quarters, 50-47. But the Warriors limited East Hampton to five points in the fourth quarter to come up with the victory.

It was the third victory in four days for the Warriors. Canton beat HMTCA on Thursday night in Hartford with Reece scoring a game-high 16 points and Powell sinking 15.

On Tuesday night, Powell and Reece had 15 points each as the Warriors held off a late rally from Bolton in a 60-57 decision.

The Warriors will be participating in the NCCC Tournament next week and have secured a berth in the CIAC Division IV tournament. It is Canton’s ninth state tournament bid in the last 10 years. There was no state tournament a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canton 57, East Hampton 55

At Canton

East Hampton (55) Brady Lynch 3 6 12, Connor Michalonski 2 0 5, Drew Distefano 3 2 10, Jye Lynch 6 0 13, Jack Blake 3 0 7, Nate Ireland 4 1 9. Totals 21 9 55

Canton (57) Khalil Thomas 3 1 7, Brandon Powell 5 2 15, Matthew Benedetti 5 0 10, Isaiah Reece 5 0 14, Connor Nadeau 1 0 2, Taylor Kim 0 0 0, Luke Maher 3 3 9. Totals 23 6 57

Canton (14-6) 15 18 12 12 — 57

East Hampton (11-7) 18 14 18 5 — 55

Three-point goals: Michalonski (EH), DiStefano (EH) 2, Lynch (EH), Blake (EH), Powell (C) 3, Reece (C) 4,

Canton 62, HMTCA 44

At Hartford

Canton (62) Khalil Thomas 3-0-6, Brandon Powell 6-3-15, Matt Benedetti 5-0-10, Isaiah Reece 6-4-16, Connor Nadeau 2-3-7, Taylor Kim 0-0-0, Luke Maher 4-0-8. Totals 26-10

HMTCA (44) Derrick Sheets 0-3-3, Seth Moore 2-2-8, Eyag Anwer 2-0-6, Christian Smith 7-0-14, Josh O’Neal 3-3-9, Russell Smith 2-0-5. Totals 16-9

Canton (13-6) 15 15 16 16 — 62

HMTCA (5-15) 7 11 10 16 — 44

Three-point goals: Reece (C) 3, Moore (H) 2, Smith (H)

Canton 60, Bolton 57

At Canton

Bolton (57) Mason Fox 0 1 1, Trevor Buchanon 9 5 27, Colby Marsh 5 1 11, Cal Bulley 3 2 10, Ryan Drzolek 2 2 6, Michael McBride III 1 0 2. Totals 20 11 57

Canton (60) Khalil Thomas 4 0 8, Brandon Powell 5 5 15, Matthew Benedetti 3 0 6, Isaiah Reece 5 3 15, Connor Nadeau 3 0 7, Taylor Kim 0 0 0, Luke Maher 3 2 9. Totals 23 10 60

Bolton (5-13) 14 8 11 24 — 57

Canton (12-6) 14 10 18 18 — 60

Three-point goals: Buchanon (B) 4, Bulley (B) 2, Reece (C) 2, Nadeau (C), Maher (C)