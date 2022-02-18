Long range shots help Simsbury advance in CCC girls tournament

SIMSBURY, Feb. 17, 2022 – Lauren Sabia was 6-of-6 from three-point range and scored a game-high 25 points as the Simsbury High girls basketball won their first round game in the Central Connecticut Conference tournament with a 64-28 win over Berlin on Thursday night.

Faye Kaplinski had nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Trojans, who were ranked No. 5 in the 16-team field. The Trojans sank 11 three-point shots in the game. Simsbury (19-2) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals at Enfield High and will face No. 4 East Hartford at 1 p.m.

No. 12 Berlin was led by Alivia Halkias with eight points. The Redcoats are 13-8.

Simsbury 64, Berlin 28

At Simsbury

Berlin (28) Jenna Wenzel 1 1 3, Janessa Yaconiello 3 0 8, Ava Desmorais 1 0 2, Clare McGeever 1 2 5, Emma Ellison 1 0 2, Alivia Halkias 2 4 8, Rylee Cop 0 0 0, Kailee DeMaio 0 0 0 . Totals 8 7 28

Simsbury (64) Lauren Sabia 8 3 25, Katie Perlitz 0 0 0, Olivia Jarvis 6 1 13, Amanda Gallagher 4 0 12, Faye Kaplinski 4 1 9, Amelia Rogers 1 0 2, Moira Hughes 1 0 3. Totals 24 5 64.

Berlin (13-8) 6 8 7 7 — 28

Simsbury (19-2) 15 12 27 10 — 64

Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 6, Gallagher (S) 4, Hughes (S), Yaconiello (B) 2

2022 CCC Girls Basketball Tournament

Thursday, February 17

First round

Enfield 43, New Britain 33

Newington 63, Bristol Eastern 39

Conard 58, Middletown 42

East Hartford 41, Glastonbury 28

Simsbury 64, Berlin 28

Southington 40, Maloney 32

E.O. Smith 41, RHAM 22

Windsor 45, Farmington 16

Seeds: 1. Enfield, 2. Newington, 3. Middletown, 4. East Hartford, 5. Simsbury, 6. Southington, 7. E.O. Smith, 8. Farmington, 9. Windsor, 10. RHAM, 11. Maloney, 12. Berlin, 13. Glastonbury, 14. Conard, 15. Bristol Eastern, 16. New Britain

Saturday, February 19

Quarterfinals at Enfield

(1) Enfield vs. (8) Windsor, 11 a.m.

(4) East Hartford vs. (5) Simsbury, 1 p.m.

(14) Conard vs. (6) Southington, 5 p.m.

(2) Newington vs. (7) E.O. Smith, 7 p.m.

2022 CCC West final standings

Team Lg. Overall x-Southington 7-0 16-3 Simsbury 6-1 18-2 Farmington 5-2 13-7 Conard 4-3 12-8 Glastonbury 3-4 12-8 NW Catholic 2-5 8-12 Hall 1-6 6-14 Avon 0-7 5-15

x-clinched division title