Canton’s Colby Houle wins Youth New England wrestling title

Ten wrestlers from Connecticut, including Canton’s Colby Houle, won championships in the middle school division (15 and under) at the Youth New England Wrestling tournament in Hanover, Mass., on March 12.

Houle, an eighth grade student at Canton Middle School, went 5-0 in the tournament to win the tournament at 106 pounds. He had five pins including a pin of Rhode Island’s Caden Jarrett in the final in 48 seconds. Four of Houle’s five pins came in the first period.

Houle trains with Refinery Wrestling Club out of Danbury.

Two weeks earlier, Houle won a championship in the Connecticut Kids State Tournament at Hillhouse in New Haven. Houle went 3-0 with three pins to win at 110 pounds in the middle school division (ages 14 and under).

Houle will be competing in the middle school division this weekend at the National High School Coaches Association’s national championship tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.