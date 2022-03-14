Connect with us

Boys Hockey

Newington co-op advances to Div. III state championship game

The Newington co-op ice hockey team moved into the state finals for the first time since 2013 with a 5-1 win over Joel Barlow co-op on Monday night in North Branford. (Photo courtesy Newington Hockey Booster Club)

NORTH BRANFORD, March 14, 2022 – Harrison Ranger had two goals and an assist while goalie Jeremy Wagner made 13 saves to lead the Newington co-op ice hockey team to a 5-1 win over Joel Barlow co-op in the Division III semifinals Monday night at Northfield Ice Pavilion.

The win boosts the Nor’easters (20-4) into the CIAC state finals for the first time since 2013.

Newington, which consists of players from Newington, Canton, Cromwell, Berlin and Manchester, will face Conard (12-10-1) in Thursday night’s state championship game at 6:30 p.m. at Perrotti Arena on the campus of Quinnipiac University.

The Nor’easters have already played conference Conard twice this season and came away with a pair of 2-0 decisions. Newington co-op won the CCC South championship this winter. Conard beat Brookfield/Bethel/Danbury on Monday, 2-1 on a goal from Brian Fehl with 1:43 left in regulation.

Tied at 1-1 after one period, Ranger scored a pair of goals in the second period to give the Nor’easters the lead. Michael Deegan, Braeden Humphrey and Evan Oliver also scored for Newington, which outshot Joel Barlow,  which also includes players from Weston and Abbott Tech, 36-14.

This is Canton’s third season with the co-op program.

Newington co-op 5, Joel Barlow co-op 1
At North Branford
Joel Barlow co-op (20-5)                1  0  0  — 1
Newington co-op (20-4)                 1  3  1  — 5
Goals: Spencer Thomas (JB), Harrison Ranger (N) 2, Michael Deegan (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Evan Oliver (N); Assists: Emmet Arees (JB), Tyler Leavitt (N) 2, Andrew Stribling (N), Joshua Grimm (N), Ranger, Niko Giotas (N); Saves: Connor Thomas (JB) 31, Jeremy Wagner (N) 13; Shots: Newington 36-14

