Newtown defense helps Nighthawks eliminate Falcons

NEWTOWN, March 7, 2022 – Scoring droughts have hampered the Avon High boys basketball team throughout the 2021-22 season. Monday night’s CIAC Division II tournament game was no different.

No. 13 Newtown didn’t allow a point in the final 3:05 of the contest and scored 11 of their own in the final three minutes to eliminate No. 20 Avon, 50-38.

The Falcons (12-9) raced out to an early advantage and led 16-7 after one quarter. The Nighthawks (16-7) cut the lead to two at halftime, 20-18, thanks in part to a 13-0 run during the second quarter.

Newtown led by four after three quarters, 34-30.

Makai Coleman led the Nighthawks with 15 points while Liam O’Connell had 12 points. Joe McCray had eight points and six steals for Newtown, which advances to the second round.

Avon was led by Isaac Aguilar with a game-high 21 points. Jadd Eldah and Tyler Brokenshire had six points each for the Falcons.

Newtown 50, Avon 38

At Newtown

Avon (38) Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Jadd Eldah 2-2-6, Isaac Aguilar 10-0-21, Cam Dawiczyk 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 2-1-6, Aidan Srb 2-0-5. Totals 16-3

Newtown (50) Joe McCray 3-2-8, Liam O’Connell 4-2-12, Makai Coleman 5-5-15, Tyson Mobley 4-2-10, Regan 0-2-2, Eli Williams 1-0-2. Totals 17-11

Avon (12-9) 16 4 10 8 — 38

Newtown (16-7) 7 11 15 16 – 50

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A), Brokenshire (A), O’Connell (N) 2