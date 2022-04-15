Avon High softball team beats Windsor Locks for first win of season

AVON, April 15, 2022 – Seniors Jackie Pengal and Amanda Hasler each hit home runs to lead the Avon High softball team to their first win of the season Friday in an 8-1 decision over Windsor Locks in a non-conference contest at Fisher Meadows.

Pengal hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the Falcons an early 4-0 lead. Hasler hit her first home run of the season in the fifth inning, a two-run slam. The two seniors had three of Avon’s five hits and drove in six of the eight runs.

Pengal got the job done on the mound. She allowed just one hit and struck out 16 batters. The only hit was a seventh inning single from Locks’ Ann Jones, who singled to center field and scored on a three-base error. Hasler plays catcher for Avon.

“We have a very young team,” first-year Avon High coach Mike Mihalek said. “We do have some inexperience. Our goal is to get better every game and every week. Jackie and Amanda are a formidable battery. I think they might be the best pitcher/catcher combination in the state. That gives us a great nucleus to build around.”

As freshman in 2019, Pengal and Hasler helped lift Avon into the state tournament for the first time since 2001. Pengal went 12-7 on the mound and hit five home runs while Hasler belted 11 homers. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic and the two stars didn’t play last year.

“We’re trying to build some excitement (about softball) in town,” Mihalek said. “This is a great opportunity to do that.”

A week ago, the Falcons dropped their season-opening contest in a 1-0 loss to Glastonbury, despite outhitting the Guardians, 6-2.

Avon (1-1) got the job done against the visiting Raiders. In the first inning, shortstop Liz Jerger led off the game with a walk and Kayla Jette reached on an error. Hasler loaded the bases by coaxing a walk to set up Pendel, who blasted a deep grand slam for a 4-0 lead.

The Falcons added another two runs in the third inning fora 6-0 lead thanks to a double from Jette and a single from Hauser.

Jerger led off the fifth inning with a walk and scored on Hauser’s one-out home run to centerfield for an 8-0 advantage.

Hasler was 2-for-2 with a home run, double and two RBI. After hitting her grand slam, Pengal was intentionally walked for the remainder of the game. Jerger also doubled in the game. It was the sixth career one-hit performance for Pendel.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they visit Middletown in a CCC contest.

Avon 8, Windsor Locks 1

At Avon

Windsor Locks (1-3) 000 000 1 — 1-1-1

Avon (1-1) 402 020 x — 8-5-3

R. Homan and A. Burns; Jackie Pengal and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengal (1-1); LP: Homan; 2B: Hasler (A), Liz Jenger (A), Kayla Jette (A); HR: Hasler (A), Pengal (A), grand slam

Glastonbury 1, Avon 0

At Glastonbury

Avon (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0-6-2

Glastonbury 010 000 x — 1-2-1

Jackie Pengal and Amanda Hasler; B. Tracey and S. Scarto; WP: Tracey; LP: Pengal (0-1); 2B: Hasler (A) 2, Pengal (A) , Kayla Jette (A)