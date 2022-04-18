Connect with us

Softball

Avon rolls past Middletown; Canton dominates Gilbert

Avon’s Kayla Jette had a single, double and drove in four runs in Monday’s win over Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, April 18, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel hit her second home run of the season and was 3-for-3 as the Avon High girls softball team beat Middletown, 10-2 in a Central Connecticut Conference contest Monday.

Pengel, who will attend Syracuse in the fall, also got the job done on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out a season-high 15 batters to lift the Falcons (2-1).

Avon had a season-high 12 hits in the victory. Michalina Centofanti was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI while Kayla Jette was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Rylee Berentich had two hits and drove in two runs for the Falcons, who will host Hall on Tuesday at Fisher Meadows.

Avon 10, Middletown 2
At Middletown
Avon (2-1)                                    410  400  1  — 10-12-1
Middletown (1-4)                       200  000  0  — 2-2-3
Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Pulinot and Young; WP: Pengel (2-1); LP: Pulinot; HR: Pengel (A); 3B: MIchalina Centofanti (A); 2B: Kayla Jette (A), Amanda Hasler (A)

Canton 18, Gilbert 3 (5)
CANTON, April 18, 2022 – Erin Mackin, Alice Butterfield and Lyla O’Connor each had two hits to lead Canton to a 18-3 win over Gilbert in five innings Monday in a non-league contest at the high school.

Butterfield and O’Connor were each 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Mackin was 2-for-5. Emily Garcia and Ashleigh Briggs also had doubles for the Warriors (3-2).

Butterfield struck out six and allowed six hits to earn her second win of the season on the mound, for the Warriors, who will host Ellington on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Ivy Davis and Naomi King each had two hits for the Yellowjackets (2-2).

Canton 18, Gilbert 3 (5)
At Canton
Gilbert (2-2)                                0   01  02  — 3-6-10
Canton (3-2)                                (11)04  3x – 18-10-1
Tucker and Schibi; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (2-2); LP: Tucker; 2B: Emily Garcia (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Alice Butterfield (C), Ashleigh Briggs (C)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

