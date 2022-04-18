Avon rolls past Middletown; Canton dominates Gilbert

MIDDLETOWN, April 18, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel hit her second home run of the season and was 3-for-3 as the Avon High girls softball team beat Middletown, 10-2 in a Central Connecticut Conference contest Monday.

Pengel, who will attend Syracuse in the fall, also got the job done on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out a season-high 15 batters to lift the Falcons (2-1).

Avon had a season-high 12 hits in the victory. Michalina Centofanti was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI while Kayla Jette was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Rylee Berentich had two hits and drove in two runs for the Falcons, who will host Hall on Tuesday at Fisher Meadows.

Avon 10, Middletown 2

At Middletown

Avon (2-1) 410 400 1 — 10-12-1

Middletown (1-4) 200 000 0 — 2-2-3

Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Pulinot and Young; WP: Pengel (2-1); LP: Pulinot; HR: Pengel (A); 3B: MIchalina Centofanti (A); 2B: Kayla Jette (A), Amanda Hasler (A)

Canton 18, Gilbert 3 (5)

CANTON, April 18, 2022 – Erin Mackin, Alice Butterfield and Lyla O’Connor each had two hits to lead Canton to a 18-3 win over Gilbert in five innings Monday in a non-league contest at the high school.

Butterfield and O’Connor were each 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Mackin was 2-for-5. Emily Garcia and Ashleigh Briggs also had doubles for the Warriors (3-2).

Butterfield struck out six and allowed six hits to earn her second win of the season on the mound, for the Warriors, who will host Ellington on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Ivy Davis and Naomi King each had two hits for the Yellowjackets (2-2).

Canton 18, Gilbert 3 (5)

At Canton

Gilbert (2-2) 0 01 02 — 3-6-10

Canton (3-2) (11)04 3x – 18-10-1

Tucker and Schibi; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (2-2); LP: Tucker; 2B: Emily Garcia (C), Lyla O’Connor (C), Alice Butterfield (C), Ashleigh Briggs (C)