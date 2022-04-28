Canton girls rebound to dominate Rockville in lacrosse

CANTON, April 28, 2022 — After a dropping a one-goal decision to Granby on Tuesday, 11 different players scored goals to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a 16-2 win over Rockville in North Central Connecticut Conference action Thursday on the turf field in Canton.

On Tuesday, Granby handed Canton (6-2, 4-2 NCCC) their second loss of the season in a 10-9 decision.

On Thursday, the Warriors got offensive production from across the lineup. Gabby DelSanto led the way with four goals and an assist while Mary DeRitis had two goals and an assist. Jordan Defina and Megan Haynes also scored twice for Canton.

Julia Baldwin, Hayley Keen, Lila Whitney, Ellie Bahre, Heather Delbone and Alex Coates scored individual goals for Canton while Avery Brown had an assist. Warrior goalie Ava Dakin gave up two goals in net.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Somers for a 4:30 p.m. against the Spartans.