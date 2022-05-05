Warriors tighten NCCC race with win over Ellington

CANTON, May 5, 2022 – Heather Delbone scored three goals while Megan Haynes and Gabby Delsanto had two each as the Canton High girls lacrosse team picked up a crucial North Central Connecticut Conference win over Ellington on Thursday night, 8-4.

The Warriors (8-2, 6-2 NCCC) moved within a half game of first place in the NCCC with the victory. Granby (8-2, 6-1 NCCC) currently leads the league.

For the second time this season, Canton allowed just four goals with keeper Ava Dakin making several big saves. For Ellington (7-3, 6-2 NCCC), it was a season-low in goals scored. Anna Bocchino scored three of Ellington’s four goals. The Purple Knights were coming off a big win on Tuesday night when they gave Granby their first loss of the season in the league with a 7-5 win.

Canton, which has won four straight games, returns to action on Tuesday night when they travel to face Suffield at 4 p.m.

Canton 8, Ellington 4

At Canton

Ellington (7-2) 2 2 — 4

Canton (8-2) 4 4 — 8

Goals: Canton – Heather Delbone 3, Gabby Delsanto 2, Megan Haynes 2, Jordan Defina, Ellington – Anna Bocchino 3, Megan Johndrow; Assists: Canton – Mary DeRitis; Ellington – Taylor Murphy 2, Cecelia Nelson 1; Saves – Allison Kozik (E) 9, Ava Dakin (C)