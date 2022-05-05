Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Warriors tighten NCCC race with win over Ellington

Goalie Ava Dakin and the Canton defense gave up just four goals in Thursday night’s win over Ellington. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

CANTON, May 5, 2022 – Heather Delbone scored three goals while Megan Haynes and Gabby Delsanto had two each as the Canton High girls lacrosse team picked up a crucial North Central Connecticut Conference win over Ellington on Thursday night, 8-4.

The Warriors (8-2, 6-2 NCCC) moved within a half game of first place in the NCCC with the victory. Granby (8-2, 6-1 NCCC) currently leads the league.

For the second time this season, Canton allowed just four goals with keeper Ava Dakin making several big saves. For Ellington (7-3, 6-2 NCCC), it was a season-low in goals scored. Anna Bocchino scored three of Ellington’s four goals. The Purple Knights were coming off a big win on Tuesday night when they gave Granby their first loss of the season in the league with a 7-5 win.

Canton, which has won four straight games, returns to action on Tuesday night when they travel to face Suffield at 4 p.m.

Canton 8, Ellington 4
At Canton
Ellington (7-2)            2  2  — 4
Canton (8-2)               4  4  — 8
Goals: Canton – Heather Delbone 3, Gabby Delsanto 2, Megan Haynes 2, Jordan Defina, Ellington – Anna Bocchino 3, Megan Johndrow; Assists: Canton – Mary DeRitis; Ellington – Taylor Murphy 2, Cecelia Nelson 1; Saves – Allison Kozik (E) 9, Ava Dakin (C)

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Girls Lacrosse