Canton tops East Granby for fourth straight win

EAST GRANBY, April 27, 2022 – Pitcher Alice Butterfield allowed just three hits and struck out 13 to lead the Canton High girls softball team to an 11-3 win over East Granby on Wednesday in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Butterfield tied a season-high with 13 strikeouts as the Warriors (7-3, 6-2 NCCC) won their fourth straight game. Butterfield also fanned 13 on Monday in a win over Windsor Locks.

Joelle Daigneault was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for Canton while Joy Shand was 2-for-5 with a triple. Lyla O’Connor had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

East Granby (3-6, 2-5) was led by Sarah Phillips with a single and a triple.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they host Coventry (10-2, 10-1 NCCC) at the high school beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 11, East Granby 3

At East Granby

Canton (7-3) 430 000 4 – 11-8-5

East Granby (3-6) 200 010 0 — 3-3-5

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Taylor Hayes and M. Goberman; WP: Butterfield (6-3); LP: Hayes; 2B: none; 3B: Joy Shand (C), Sarah Phillips (EG), Joelle Daigneault (C)