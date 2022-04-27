Connect with us

Softball

Canton tops East Granby for fourth straight win

Canton pitcher Alice Butterfield struck out 13 Wednesday as the Warriors beat East Granby. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

EAST GRANBY, April 27, 2022 – Pitcher Alice Butterfield allowed just three hits and struck out 13 to lead the Canton High girls softball team to an 11-3 win over East Granby on Wednesday in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Butterfield tied a season-high with 13 strikeouts as the Warriors (7-3, 6-2 NCCC) won their fourth straight game. Butterfield also fanned 13 on Monday in a win over Windsor Locks.

Joelle Daigneault was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for Canton while Joy Shand was 2-for-5 with a triple. Lyla O’Connor had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.

East Granby (3-6, 2-5) was led by Sarah Phillips with a single and a triple.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they host Coventry (10-2, 10-1 NCCC) at the high school beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 11, East Granby 3
At East Granby
Canton (7-3)                   430  000  4 – 11-8-5
East Granby (3-6)          200  010  0  — 3-3-5
Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Taylor Hayes and M. Goberman; WP: Butterfield (6-3); LP: Hayes; 2B: none; 3B: Joy Shand (C), Sarah Phillips (EG), Joelle Daigneault (C)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

