Connect with us

Softball

Pengel throws first career no-hitter; Canton downs Windsor Locks

Avon High catcher Amanda Hasler hit a pair of home runs in Monday afternoon’s game against Northwest Catholic

WEST HARTFORD, April 25, 2022 – The Avon High softball hit four home runs and pitcher Jackie Pengel threw her first career no-hitter as the Falcons rolled to a 12-0 win over Northwest Catholic Monday in six innings.

Pengel struck out a season-high 17 batters to earn the win on the mound. At the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI.

For the third time in her high school career, catcher Amanda Hasler hit a pair of home runs in a single game. She was 3-for-4 with five RBI, two home runs and a double. Hasler, who hit 11 home runs  as a freshman, had a pair of homers in victories over Bulkeley and Innovation of New Britain in 2019.

Avon’s Kayla Jette was 2-for-2 with two RBI, a double and her first home runs of the season. Teammate Michaela Centofanti was 4-for-4 with a triple for the Falcons, now 3-3.

Avon 12, N.W. Catholic 0
At West Hartford
Avon (3-3)                     303  114  — 12-14-2
NW Catholic (1-5)       000  000  — 0-0-2
Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Y. Ayala and Aliana Shover; WP: Pengel (3-3), LP: Ayala; 2B: Kayla Jette (A), Jackie Pengel (A); 3B: Michaela Centofanti (A), HR: Hasler (A) 2, Jette (A), Pengel (A)

Canton 11, Windsor Locks 2
WINDSOR LOCKS, April 25, 2022 – Pitcher Alice Butterfield fanned a season-high 13 batters and didn’t give up a walk to lead Canton to an 11-2 win over Windsor Locks in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday.

Catcher Joy Shand was 2-for-4 with a triple for the Warriors while Olivia Daigneault had a double. Emily Garcia was 1-for-4 with three RBI while Lyla O’Connor didn’t have a hit in the game but still drove in three runs.

Canton 11, Windsor Locks 2
At Windsor Locks
Canton (6-3)                 451  001  0   — 11-6-0
Windsor Locks (2-5)   200  000  0  — 2-4-6
Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; B. Homan and A. Burns; WP: Butterfield (5-3), LP: Homan; 2B: Olivia Daigneault (C); 3B: Joy Shand (C)

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Softball