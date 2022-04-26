Pengel throws first career no-hitter; Canton downs Windsor Locks

WEST HARTFORD, April 25, 2022 – The Avon High softball hit four home runs and pitcher Jackie Pengel threw her first career no-hitter as the Falcons rolled to a 12-0 win over Northwest Catholic Monday in six innings.

Pengel struck out a season-high 17 batters to earn the win on the mound. At the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI.

For the third time in her high school career, catcher Amanda Hasler hit a pair of home runs in a single game. She was 3-for-4 with five RBI, two home runs and a double. Hasler, who hit 11 home runs as a freshman, had a pair of homers in victories over Bulkeley and Innovation of New Britain in 2019.

Avon’s Kayla Jette was 2-for-2 with two RBI, a double and her first home runs of the season. Teammate Michaela Centofanti was 4-for-4 with a triple for the Falcons, now 3-3.

Avon 12, N.W. Catholic 0

At West Hartford

Avon (3-3) 303 114 — 12-14-2

NW Catholic (1-5) 000 000 — 0-0-2

Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Y. Ayala and Aliana Shover; WP: Pengel (3-3), LP: Ayala; 2B: Kayla Jette (A), Jackie Pengel (A); 3B: Michaela Centofanti (A), HR: Hasler (A) 2, Jette (A), Pengel (A)

Canton 11, Windsor Locks 2

WINDSOR LOCKS, April 25, 2022 – Pitcher Alice Butterfield fanned a season-high 13 batters and didn’t give up a walk to lead Canton to an 11-2 win over Windsor Locks in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Monday.

Catcher Joy Shand was 2-for-4 with a triple for the Warriors while Olivia Daigneault had a double. Emily Garcia was 1-for-4 with three RBI while Lyla O’Connor didn’t have a hit in the game but still drove in three runs.

Canton 11, Windsor Locks 2

At Windsor Locks

Canton (6-3) 451 001 0 — 11-6-0

Windsor Locks (2-5) 200 000 0 — 2-4-6

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; B. Homan and A. Burns; WP: Butterfield (5-3), LP: Homan; 2B: Olivia Daigneault (C); 3B: Joy Shand (C)