A second no-hitter in a week for Avon; Coventry handcuffs Canton

AVON, May 1, 2022 – For the second time in a week, an Avon High softball pitcher threw a no-hitter. On Monday, Michalina Centofanti threw five innings of no-hit softball as the Falcons won their third straight game with a 12-0 win over East Hartford at Fisher Meadows.

Centofanti picked up her first victory of the season on the mound, striking out nine and scattering five walks. The Falcons improved to 5-3 on the year.

Amanda Hasler got out from behind the plate and played shortstop, going 2-for-2 with a double and her fifth home run of the season. Jackie Pengel had a double for the Falcons while Kayla Jette had a triple.

A week ago, Avon hurler Jackie Pengel threw her first career no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Northwest Catholic in six innings on April 25. Pengel struck out a career-high 17 batters in the victory.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host RHAM at Fisher Meadows beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 12, East Hartford 0 (5)

At Avon

East Hartford (2-10) 000 00 — 0-0-0

Avon (5-3) 208 11 — 12-5-1

E. Tena and A. Sylvester; Michalina Centofanti and Kayla Jette; WP: Centofanti (1-0), LP: Tena; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Amanda Hasler (A), 3B: Kayla Jette (A), HR: Amanda Hasler (A)

Coventry 8, Canton 1

CANTON, May 3, 2022 – Coventry High pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell allowed one hit and struck out 15 as the Patriots rolled to an 8-1 decision over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Tuesday at the high school.

Mitchell, who gave up a two-out single to Canton’s Alice Butterfield in the first inning, didn’t walk a batter.

Remmy Casida had two doubles for Coventry (10-2) while Julia Boya doubled and Sarah Miller had a triple.

Butterfield gave up nine hits and struck out six for the Warriors (7-4). Canton travels to face Somers Wednesday on the road.

Coventry 8, Canton 1

At Canton

Coventry (10-2) 016 000 1 — 8-9-1

Canton (7-4) 100 000 0 — 1-1-1

Elizabeth Mitchell and Remmy Casida; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Mitchell; LP: Butterfield (6-4); 2B: Remmy Casida (Cov) 2, Julia Boya (Cov); 3B: Sarah Miller (Cov)