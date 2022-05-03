Connect with us

Softball

A second no-hitter in a week for Avon; Coventry handcuffs Canton

On Monday, Michalina Centofanti threw her first career no-hitter on Monday in a 12-0 win over East Hartford.

AVON, May 1, 2022 – For the second time in a week, an Avon High softball pitcher threw a no-hitter. On Monday, Michalina Centofanti threw five innings of no-hit softball as the Falcons won their third straight game with a 12-0 win over East Hartford at Fisher Meadows.

Centofanti picked up her first victory of the season on the mound, striking out nine and scattering five walks. The Falcons improved to 5-3 on the year.

Amanda Hasler got out from behind the plate and played shortstop, going 2-for-2 with a double and her fifth home run of the season. Jackie Pengel had a double for the Falcons while Kayla Jette had a triple.

A week ago, Avon hurler Jackie Pengel threw her first career no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Northwest Catholic in six innings on April 25. Pengel struck out a career-high 17 batters in the victory.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host RHAM at Fisher Meadows beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 12, East Hartford 0 (5)
At Avon
East Hartford (2-10)         000  00  — 0-0-0
Avon (5-3)                          208  11  — 12-5-1
E. Tena and A. Sylvester; Michalina Centofanti and Kayla Jette; WP: Centofanti (1-0), LP: Tena; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Amanda Hasler (A), 3B: Kayla Jette (A), HR: Amanda Hasler (A)

Coventry 8, Canton 1
CANTON, May 3, 2022 – Coventry High pitcher Elizabeth Mitchell allowed one hit and struck out 15 as the Patriots rolled to an 8-1 decision over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Tuesday at the high school.

Mitchell, who gave up a two-out single to Canton’s Alice Butterfield in the first inning, didn’t walk a batter.

Remmy Casida had two doubles for Coventry (10-2) while Julia Boya doubled and Sarah Miller had a triple.

Butterfield gave up nine hits and struck out six for the Warriors (7-4). Canton travels to face Somers Wednesday on the road.

Coventry 8, Canton 1
At Canton
Coventry (10-2)          016  000  1  — 8-9-1
Canton (7-4)               100  000  0  — 1-1-1
Elizabeth Mitchell and Remmy Casida; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Mitchell; LP: Butterfield (6-4); 2B: Remmy Casida (Cov) 2, Julia Boya (Cov); 3B: Sarah Miller (Cov)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

