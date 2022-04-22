Carver finishes eighth in 5,000 meters at Distance Festival

WEST HARTFORD, April 22, 2022 – Avon High senior Carver Morgan finished eighth in the 5,000 meters at the fourth annual Connecticut Distance Festival Friday night under the lights at Hall High.

Newington’s Michael Bohlke won the race in 14:39.94 beating Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury by 0.21 of a second and Belmont Hill’s James Donahue by 0.41 of a second.

Morgan was eighth with a time of 15:18.94, just beating Justin Cascio of Lewis Mills, who was ninth with a time of 15:21.35. There were 79 runners in the race.

There were just three events at the festival. In the one mile, Simsbury’s Luke Davis was tenth in 4:25.16. Avon’s Jevonte Eaves was 72nd with a time of 4:44.79 with teammate William Lancaster close behind with a time of 4:44.90.

The third event was the girls 5,000 meter race.