Simsbury sweeps Avon; Canton suffers first defeats of season; Mills girls prevail

SIMSBURY, April 26, 2022 – Avon’s Paul Netland III won three events, capturing the 110 hurdles and the triple jump and sharing the 300 meter hurdle race in Tuesday’s 90-60 loss to the Simsbury boys track and field team in CCC West action.

Carver Morgan (1,600), Isaiah Adams (400), Nils Jerger (shot) and Oliver Lojewski (long jump) also won individual events for the Falcons. Noble Gongon swept the 100 and 200 meter races for Simsbury.

Simsbury 90, Avon 60

At Simsbury

100: Noble Gongon (S) 10.9, Ransom Marcy (S) 11.4, Isaiah Adams (A) 11.6

200: Noble Gongon (S) and Kyle Patterson (S) 22.9, 3. Atticus Putt (A) 23.0

400: Isaiah Adams (A) 53.5, Daniel Coyne (S) 53.6, Lorenzo Marctell (S) 54.6

800: Lucas Thompson (S) 2:00.7, Jevonte Eaves (A) 2:04.2, Kyle Jennings (S) 2:04.9

1,600: Carver Morgan (A) 4:41.4, Rowan Gottshall (S) 4:45.1, Nicholas Bailey (A) 4:53.7

3,200: Luke Davis (S) 9:34.9, David Anderson (S) 9:57.8, William Lancaster (A) 10:05.8

110 hurdles: Paul Netland III (A) 15.5, Cole Musser (S) 16.5, Marshall Potter (S) 17.6

300 hurdles: Cole Musser (S) and Paul Netland III (A) 43.2, 3. Andrew Raymond (S) 44.7

4×100: Simsbury (Zachary Taraglia, Tim Watson, Noble Gongon, Evan Harris) 45.3, Avon 47.4

4×400: Avon (Jevonte Eaves, Carver Morgan, Adarsh Rajamanickam, Nicholas Bailey) 3:38.9, Simsbury 3:42.4

4×800: Simsbury (Luke Davis, Kyle Jennings, Liam McGoldrick, Lucas Thompson) 8:32.2, Avon 8:36.4

Shot: Nils Jerger (A) 36-0, Cameron Casey (A) 32-5, Garrett Lynch (S) 29-10

Discus: Kyle Patterson (S) 97-11, Marshall Potter (S) 84-4, Garrett Lynch (S) 82-3

Javelin: Isaac Rivera (S) 134-7, Cameron Casey (A) 119-1, Nils Jerger (A) 115-3

High jump: Tim Watson (S) 6-6, Cole Musser (S) 5-10, Jeremiah Hughes (S) 5-2

Pole vault: Connor Jamison Aldrich (S) 11-0, Ryan Sanders (S) 9-6, Michael Turner (A) 7-6

Long jump: Oliver Lojewski (A) 18-3, Cameron Casey (A) 16-9, Ben Fabian (S) 16-0

Triple jump: Paul Netland III (A) 34-9, Seth Robbin (A) 31-4, Ben Fabian (S) 30-7

Records: Avon 1-3

Canton drops pair to Rockville

CANTON, April 26, 2022 – Canton’s Nathan Cournean won three individual events capturing the triple jump and both hurdles races but the Warriors dropped a pair of Rockville, 114-35 and Somers, 82-67 on Tuesday at the high school.

Thomas Purcell won the 1,600 for the Warriors (4-2) while Christian Wilby shared first place in the high jump with a leap of 5-4. Rockville won eight events led by Henry Tyus, who swept the shot and discus.

Rockville 114, Canton 35

Rockville 100, Somers 50

Somers 82, Canton 67

At Canton

100: Cameron Washington (R) 11.51, Hason Green (Ro) 11.86, Amir Knighton (Ro) 12.09

200: Hason Green (Ro) 23.80, Weston LaBrecque (Ro) 24.53, Chase Carnevale (Ro) 25.14

400: Weston LaBrecque (Ro) 53.51, Gabriel D’Amour (S) 54.05, Cameron Washington (Ro) 55.13

800: Brendan Fauteux (Ro) 2:07.28, Diuferson Brevil (Ro) 2:07.54, Gabriel D’Amour (S) 2:09.03

1,600: Thomas Purcell (Ca) 4:49.14, Ben Campion (S) 4:56.67, John Glidden (Ro) 5:08.35

3,200: Ben Campion (S) 10:49, Alex Deveau (S) 11:48, Breton Jake (S) 11:51

110 hurdles: Nathan Cournean (Ca) 16.6, Joshua Gearin (Ro) 19.04, Joseph Burzynski (S) 19.12

300 hurdles: Nathan Cournean (Ca) 43.44, Douglas Suter (S) 43.47, Joseph Burzynski (S) 46.88

4×100: Rockville 26.21, Rockville B 47.52, Canton 48.58

4×400: Rockville 3:37.43, Somers 3:52.88, Canton 3:54.51

4×800: Somers 8:59.22, Rockville 9:21.13, Canton 10:15.71

Shot: Henry Tyus (Ro) 45-10¼, Jackson Torres (Ro) 43-0¼, Malachi Mapp (Ro) 37-4¾

Discus: Henry Tyus (Ro) 119-5, Donohue Justin (S) 101-11, Matthew Fleischman (S) 95-5

Javelin: Donohue Justin (S) 110-7, Henry Tyus (Ro) 109-6, Joshua Gearin (Ro) 100-7

High jump: Christian Whilby (Ca) and Brendan Fauteux (Ro) 5-4, 3. Chase Carnevale (Ro) 5-2

Pole vault: Douglas Suter (S) 13-0, J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 11-6, Joshua Gearin (Ro) 9-0

Long jump: Hason Green (Ro) 18-6¾, Mason Russel (Ro) 17-10½, J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 17-10

Triple jump: Nathan Cournean (Ca) 39-5, Weston LaBrecque (Ro) 36-9, Joey Christian (Ro) 36-8

Records: Canton 4-2

Bristol Eastern 80, Lewis Mills 70

BURLINGTON, April 27, 2022 – Lewis Mills’ Michael Johnson won four individual events and Matt Smith won three individual events each but the Spartans (2-1-1) came up 10 points short in a 80-70 loss to Bristol Eastern in CCC South action on Tuesday. Johnson swept the high jump, 110 hurdles, 200 meters and 400 meters while Smith prevailed in the shot put, discus and javelin.

Bristol Eastern 80, Lewis Mills 70

At Burlington

4×800: Bristol Eastern (Logan Crowley, Dominik Tartarelli, Jack Mulcunry, Carter Harris) 8:32

4×100: Bristol Eastern (Preston Poirier, Dylan Bradley, Dante Marciano, Maurice Chisholm) 47.8

100: Preston Poirier (BE) 11.9

200: Michael Johnson (LM) 22.3

400: Michael Johnson (LM) 50.3

800: Carter Harris (BE) 2:05

1,600: Justin Cascio (LM) 4:40

3,200: Justin Cascio (LM) 10:07

110 hurdles: Michael Johnson (LM) 14.5

300 hurdles: Harrison Heller (LM) 41.1

4×400: Bristol Eastern (Jack Mulcunry, Edward Ansah, Preston Poirier, Carter Harris) 3:46

High jump: Michael Johnson (LM) 5-0

Long jump: Isaiah Lawrence-Bynum (BE) 16-8

Triple jump: Bristol Eastern- Isaiah Lawrence-Bynum (BE) 38-0

Shot: Matt Smith (LM) 40-0

Discus: Matt Smith (LM) 97-5

Javelin: Matt Smith (LM) 135-10

Pole vault: Carter Harris (BE) 9-6

Records: Bristol Eastern 2-2; Lewis Mills 2-1-1

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Simsbury 115½, Avon 34½

SIMSBURY, April 27, 2022 – Simsbury’s Olivia Jarvis won three individual events and ran on the winning 4×400 relay team to help the Trojans roll to a 115 ½ to 34 ½ victory over Avon Tuesday in CCC West action. Jarvis swept the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. Teammate Victoria Francis swept the 100 and 200 meter races. For Avon (1-3), Mareen Ek easily won the 3,200 meters, Katrina Frez captured the shot and Breanna Perusse prevailed in the high jump.

Simsbury 115½, Avon 34½

At Simsbury

100: Victoria Francis (S) 12.4, Leila Gary (S) 12.6, Sofia Duan (S) 13.1

200: Victoria Francis (S) 26.2, Leila Gary (S) 27.1, Julia Freeman (A) 27.6

400: Leila Gary (S) 1:02.7, Kayla Logan (S) 1:03.3, Yasmin Rensch (A) 1:09.0

800: Kitty Martin (S) 2:23.9, Grace Myers (S) 2:28.5, Isabella Thompson (S) 2:41.1

1,600: Julia Bautista (S) 6:04.7, Sara Trautman (A) 6:07.2, Grace Wollenberg (S) 6:08.9

3,200: Marenn Ek (A) 11:49.3, Abigail Smith (S) 12:19.4, Ying Ying Cheng (A) 13:46.2

100 hurdles: Olivia Jarvis (S) 17.6, Katelyn Westerberg (A) 18.5, Joann Jun (S) 18.9

300 hurdles: Olivia Jarvis (S) 50.4, Kaitlyn Bruno (S) 52.0, Katelyn Westerberg (A) 53.6

4×100: Simsbury (Leila Gary, Kaitlyn Bruno, Sofia Duran, Kayla Logan) 51.8, Avon 54.1

4×400: Simsbury (Victoria Francis, Kitty Martin, Olivia Jarvis, Kaitlyn Bruno) 4:29.6, Simsbury 4:52.

4×800: Avon (Sara Trautman, Autumn Wolf, Ying Ying Cheng, Mareen Ek) 10:42.0, Simsbury 10:45

Shot: Katrina Frez (A) 25-0, Hannah Hillemeir (S) 24-6, Rachel Cota (S) 23-10¾

Discus: Hannah Hillemeir (S) 79-2, Anuradha Rajesh (S) 63-2, Rachel Cota (S) 53-4

Javelin: Emma Johnson (S) 70-10, Rachel Cota (S) 69-3, Olivia Antidormi (S) 61-2

High jump: Breanna Perusse (A) 4-4, Yasmin Rensch (A) 4-2, Linda Graves (A) and Kaitlyn Watson (S) 4-0

Pole vault: Ashley Goodwin (S) and Devin Battistoni (S) and Nicole Jimenez (S) 8-0

Long jump: Sofia Duran (S) 14-7, Ava Caldeira (S) 14-4, Libby Tenant (S) 14-3

Triple jump: Olivia Jarvis (S) 30-10, Libby Tennant (S) 30-9, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 29-10

Records: Avon 1-3

Canton falls to Rockville and Somers

CANTON, April 26, 2022 – Canton’s Tommie Barker, Julia Lau and Jenna Cuniowski won individual events on Tuesday but the Warriors dropped a pair of NCCC dual meets to Rockville, 119-30 and Somers, 86-63. Somers’ Dara Salka won three events – 100, 200 and 400 meters. With their first losses of the season, Canton slips to 4-2.

Rockville 119, Canton 30

Rockville 83, Somers 66

Somers 86, Canton 63

At Canton

100: Dara Salka (S) 13.56, Gabriella Montano (Ro) 13.60, Lauren Haddad (Ro) 13.74

200: Dara Salka (S) 27.79. Madeline Montano (Ro) 28.40, Teia Tuccillo (Ca) 29.54

400: Dara Salka (S) 1:02.31, Lauren Haddad (Ro) 1:03.86, Avery D’Amour (S) 1:04.6

800: Avery D’Amour (S) 2:30.79, Maggie Dwire (Ro) 2:34.68, Gracie Flynn (S) 2:40.68

1,600: Rachel St. Germain (S) 5:27.36, Gracie Flynn (S) 5:45.55, Isabel Cintron (Ro) 5:52.90

3,200: Rachel St. Germain (S) 11:17, Stephanie Burzynski (S) 12:01, Sara St. Germain (S) 13:20

100 hurdles: Jocelyn Randall (S) 18.93, Brooke Landry (Ro) 19.06, Fiona Griffin (Ca) 19.80

300 hurdles: Grace McGuiness (S) 54.69, Jocelyn Randall (S) 55.21, Ava Kristoff (Ro) 55.59

4×100: Rockville 53.24, Rockville B 55.56, Canton 57.05

4×400: Rockville 4:19.87, Somers 4:27.28, Rockville B 5:01.77

4×800: Somers 10:28.51, Rockville 10:53.4

Shot: Tommie Barker (Ca) 31-9¼, Lily Hollworth (Ro) 28-4¾, Julia Lau (Ca) 27-3½

Discus: Julia Lau (Ca) 89-0, Anna Majowicz (S) 78-10, Tommie Barker (Ca) 78-5

Javelin: Lily Hollworth (Ro) 92-6, Arielle Shivers (Ro) 89-3, Anna Majowicz (S) 85-6

High jump: Nah’ziah Ford (Ro) 4-2, Ava Kristoff (Ro) 4-0, Maggie Dwire (Ro) and Charlotte Rumovicz (Ro) and Juliana Cavanaugh (Ca) and Kaitlyn Bicking (Ca) 3-9

Pole valut: Isabella Schauster (Ro) 6-6, 2. Anaya Tolton (Ro) 6-6, 3. Fiona Griffin (Ca) 6-0

Long jump: Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) and Ava Kristoff (Ro) 14-6, 3. Anaya Tolton (Ro) 13-9½

Triple jump: Ava Kristoff (Ro) 30-4, Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 30-0, Brooke Landry (Ro) 28-11

Records: Canton 4-2

Lewis Mills 81, Bristol Eastern 55

BURLINGTON, April 27, 2022 – Madeleine Crogier won three individual events (100, 200, triple jump) to help lead the Lewis Mills girls track and field team to an 81-55 win over Bristol Eastern Tuesday in CCC South action. Gabriella Zeller (400, high jump) and Ginny Mullen (100 hurdles, pole vault) won two events each for Mills (2-2).

Lewis Mills 81, Bristol Eastern 55

At Burlington

4×800: Bristol Eastern 13:25 (Agostino, Cody, Moliego, Meyo) 13:25

4×100: Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabriella Zeller, Madeleine Croiger), 51.9

100: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 13.3

200: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 27.6

400: Gabriella Zeller (LM) 63.0

800: Fiona (BE) 2:39

1,600: Fiona (BE) 5:53

3,200: Fiona (BE) 13:33

100 hurdles: Ginny Mullen (LM) 18.9

300 hurdles: Trinity Moulton (LM) 53.7

High jump: Gabriella Zeller (LM) 4-2

Long jump: Lauren Searle (LM) 14-5½

Triple jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 27-11

Shot put: Lauren Grant (LM) 23-9

Discus: Natalia Morris (BE) 60-0

Javelin: Lauren Ayotte (BE) 64-0

Pole vault: Ginny Mullen (LM) 7-0

4×400 Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Reilly Greene, Trinity Moulton, Gabriella Zeller) 4:28

Records: Lewis Mills 2-2