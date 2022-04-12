Johnson helps Lewis Mills (2-0) top Berlin; Spartan girls fall to Redcoats

BURLINGTON, April 12, 2022 – Michael Johnson won four individual events while Justin Cascio and Matt Smith won three individual event each to lead the Lewis Mills boys track and field team to a 101-49 victory over Berlin in a CCC South meet on Tuesday in Burlington.

Johnson swept the 100 and 200 meters along with the 300 hurdles and the high jump. Cascio captured the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters while Smith swept the shot put, discus and javelin for Mills (2-0, 2-0 CC South). Mills won their opener over Maloney last week, 94-51.

In the girls event, Berlin outlasted Mills, 94-56 despite three individual victories each from Mills’ Ginny Mullen (pole vault, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Madeleine Croiger (200, 100, triple jump).Gabriella Zeller (400, high jump) won two events for the Spartans. Mills (0-2, 0-2 CCC South) dropped their opening meet to Maloney a week ago, 82-66.

BOYS TRACK

Lewis Mills 101, Berlin 49

At Burlington

4×800 Lewis Mills (Jamison Sederquist, Zach Barth, Apollo Josephson, Justin Cascio) 9.03

4×100 Berlin (Jack Hartan, Sean Hunt, Alex Iliadis, Mason Memory) 46.2

100: Michael Johnson (LM) 11.3

200: Michael Johnson (LM) 23.7

400: Andrew Wright (LM) 56.8

800: Justin Cascio (LM) 2:14

1,600: Justin Cascio (LM) 4:41.0

3,200: Justin Cascio (LM) 10:33

4×400 Lewis Mills (Jameson Sederquist, David Iacino, Zach Barth, Harrison Heller) 3:59.9

110 hurdles: Liam Peterson (B) 20.2

300 hurdles: Michael Johnson (LM) 41.6

High jump: Michael Johnson (LM) 5-6

Long jump: Mason Memory (B) 19-1

Triple jump: Anthony Burdio (B) 35-4½

Shot: Matt Smith (LM) 40-3

Discus: Matt Smith (LM) 108-10

Javelin: Matt Smith (LM) 134-3

Pole vault: Jordan Michaud (LM) 9-6

Records: Lewis Mills 2-0

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Berlin 92, Lewis Mills 56

At Burlington

4×800: Berlin (Taylor D, Katie T, Anna B, Victoria V) 12:18

4×100: Berlin (Margaret T, Jenna W, Christy M, Rose Fas) 52.2

100: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 13.2

200: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 27.0

400: Gabriella Zeller (LM) 64.0

800: Natalia Kmita (B) 2:35

1,600: Taylor Desmarais (B) 5:39

3,200: Taylor Desmarais (B) 14:45

100 hurdles: Ginny Mullen (LM) 18.4

300 hurdles: Ginny Mullen (LM) 55.3

4×400: Berlin (Jenna Wenzel, Christy M, Rose Fas, Natalia K) 4:25

High jump: Gabriella Zeller (LM) 4-8

Long jump: Ava Bonini (LM) 14-3¾

Triple jump: Madeleine Croiger (LM) 29-7

Shot: McKenna Dalek (B) 21-5

Discus: Mary Morley (B) 73-8

Javelin: Margaret Taylor (B) 87-5

Pole vault: Ginny Mullen (LM) 7-6

Records: Berlin 2-0, Lewis Mills 0-2