Avon boys and girls top N.W. Catholic for first wins of season

AVON, April 13, 2022 – Paul Netland won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team as the Avon High boys track and field team won their first dual meet of the season with a 101-37 win over Northwest Catholic on Wednesday in CCC West action. Isaiah Adams swept the 100 and 400 meter races and ran on two winning relay teams for the Falcons (1-1).

Julia Freeman, Linda Graves and Marenn Ek each won two events as the Avon girls track and field team beat Northwest Catholic, 92-33 to win their first meet of the season. The Falcons are 1-1.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they host Glastonbury on the turf outside the high school.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Avon 101, Northwest Catholic 37

At Avon

100: Isaiah Adams (A) 12.12, Atticus Putt (A) 12.57, Alexander McGinnis (NW) 12.79

200: Atticus Putt (A) 25.6, Alexander McGinnis (NW) 26.46, Oliver Lojewski (A) 27.06

400: Isaiah Adams (A) 54.95, Adarsh Rajamanickam (A) 56.11, Oliver Lojewski (A) 57.86

800: Owen White (A) 2:31.44, James Bowie (NW) 2:34.97, Thomas Young (A) 2:44.07

1,600: William Lancaster (A) 4:51.96, Ethan Sloat (A) 5:29.89, Owen White (A) 5:33.45

3,200: Ethan Sloat (A) 11:52.71, Carver Morgan (A) 11:53.09

110 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 16.08, Seth Robbin (A) 21.79

300 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 46.24, Seth Robbin (A) 54.09

4×100: Avon (Adams, Lowjewski, Putt, E. Williams) 48.3, NWC 51.7

4×400: Avon (Adams, Morgan, Netland, Rajamanickam) 3:36.78, NWC 4:43.54

4×800: NW (Doyle, Bowie, Lewis, Kalamarides) 10:20.8, Avon 12:02.0

Shot: Nils Jerger (A) 35-5, Jonathan Guy (NW) 33-7, Richard Rizzo (NW) 30-4

Discus: Jonathan Guy (NW) 126-8, Nils Jerger (A) 80-0, Leroy Bailey (NW) 75-9

Javelin: Leroy Bailey (NW) 111-9, Richard Rizzo (NW) 107, Michael Machon (NW) 106-2

High jump: Jake Tacinelli (A) 5-2, Ty Hutchinson (NW) 5-0, Michael Machon (NW) 5-0

Long jump: Oliver Lojewski (A) 19-0, Adarsh Rajamanickam (A) 17-4, Fazal Khan (NW) 17-1

Triple jump: Paul Netland III (A) 38-3, Seth Robbin (A) 30-9, Braeden Harris (NW) 30-3

Records: Avon 1-1, 1-1 CCC West

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Avon 92, Northwest Catholic 33

At Avon

100: Natalie Ith (A) 14.35, Julia Freeman (A) 14.55, Marisa Mikan (NW) 15.68

200: Julia Freeman (A) 29.53, Natalie Ith (A) 30.55, Daniela Lojewski (A) 31.98

400: Mary Haddad (NW) 1:12.31, Kelly McNamara (NW) 1:14.98

800: Marenn Ek (A) 2:36.54, Julia Burkacki (NW) 2:53.75, Ying Ying Cheng (A) 3:01.20

1,600: Ying Ying Cheng (A) 6:38.29, Hope Chokshi (A) 6:45.91, Hannah Kalamarides (NW) 6:51.24

3,200: Marenn Ek (A) 12:42.11

100 hurdles: Katelyn Westerberg (A) 20.25

300 hurdles: Linda Graves (A) 1:03.26

4×400: NW (Burkacki, Kalamarides, McNamara, Haddad) 5:09.77

4×800: NW (Burkacki, Kalamarides, McNamara, Haddad) 11:59.2, Avon 12:15.7

Shot: Chloe Walker (NW) 16-0, Ally Bishop (A) 11-10

Discus: Ally Bishop (A) 24-0

Javelin: Chloe Walker (NW) 43-10¼, Zoey Hatinen (A) 39-5, Ally Bishop (A) 23-5

High jump: Linda Graves (A) and Breanna Perusse (A) 4-4, 3. Sarah Larsen (A) 3-9

Pole vault: Julia Freeman (A) 7-0, Sarah Larsen (A) 5-6

Long jump: Zoey Hatinen (A) and Daniela Lojewski (A) 12-6, 3. Linda Graves 11-2½

Triple jump: Daniela Lojewski (A) 27-6, Zoey Hatinen (A) 25-8

Records: Avon 1-1, 1-1 CCC West