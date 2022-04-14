Connect with us

Track and Field

Avon boys and girls top N.W. Catholic for first wins of season

Athletes get ready for the 100 meters in Wednesday’s meet in Avon. (Photo courtesy Avon track and field)

AVON, April 13, 2022 – Paul Netland won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team as the Avon High boys track and field team won their first dual meet of the season with a 101-37 win over Northwest Catholic on Wednesday in CCC West action. Isaiah Adams swept the 100 and 400 meter races and ran on two winning relay teams for the Falcons (1-1).

Julia Freeman, Linda Graves and Marenn Ek each won two events as the Avon girls track and field team beat Northwest Catholic, 92-33 to win their first meet of the season. The Falcons are 1-1.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they host Glastonbury on the turf outside the high school.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD
Avon 101, Northwest Catholic 37
At Avon
100: Isaiah Adams (A) 12.12, Atticus Putt (A) 12.57, Alexander McGinnis (NW) 12.79
200: Atticus Putt (A) 25.6, Alexander McGinnis (NW) 26.46, Oliver Lojewski (A) 27.06
400: Isaiah Adams (A) 54.95, Adarsh Rajamanickam (A) 56.11, Oliver Lojewski (A) 57.86
800: Owen White (A) 2:31.44, James Bowie (NW) 2:34.97, Thomas Young (A) 2:44.07
1,600: William Lancaster (A) 4:51.96, Ethan Sloat (A) 5:29.89, Owen White (A) 5:33.45
3,200: Ethan Sloat (A) 11:52.71, Carver Morgan (A) 11:53.09
110 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 16.08, Seth Robbin (A) 21.79
300 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 46.24, Seth Robbin (A) 54.09
4×100: Avon (Adams, Lowjewski, Putt, E. Williams) 48.3, NWC 51.7
4×400: Avon (Adams, Morgan, Netland, Rajamanickam) 3:36.78, NWC 4:43.54
4×800: NW (Doyle, Bowie, Lewis, Kalamarides) 10:20.8, Avon 12:02.0
Shot: Nils Jerger (A) 35-5, Jonathan Guy (NW) 33-7, Richard Rizzo (NW) 30-4
Discus: Jonathan Guy (NW) 126-8, Nils Jerger (A) 80-0, Leroy Bailey (NW) 75-9
Javelin: Leroy Bailey (NW) 111-9, Richard Rizzo (NW) 107, Michael Machon (NW) 106-2
High jump: Jake Tacinelli (A) 5-2, Ty Hutchinson (NW) 5-0, Michael Machon (NW) 5-0
Long jump: Oliver Lojewski (A) 19-0, Adarsh Rajamanickam (A) 17-4, Fazal Khan (NW) 17-1
Triple jump: Paul Netland III (A) 38-3, Seth Robbin (A) 30-9, Braeden Harris (NW) 30-3
Records: Avon 1-1, 1-1 CCC West

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD
Avon 92, Northwest Catholic 33
At Avon
100: Natalie Ith (A) 14.35, Julia Freeman (A) 14.55, Marisa Mikan (NW) 15.68
200: Julia Freeman (A) 29.53, Natalie Ith (A) 30.55, Daniela Lojewski (A) 31.98
400: Mary Haddad (NW) 1:12.31, Kelly McNamara (NW) 1:14.98
800: Marenn Ek (A) 2:36.54, Julia Burkacki (NW) 2:53.75, Ying Ying Cheng (A) 3:01.20
1,600: Ying Ying Cheng (A) 6:38.29, Hope Chokshi (A) 6:45.91, Hannah Kalamarides (NW) 6:51.24
3,200: Marenn Ek (A) 12:42.11
100 hurdles: Katelyn Westerberg (A) 20.25
300 hurdles: Linda Graves (A) 1:03.26
4×400: NW (Burkacki, Kalamarides, McNamara, Haddad) 5:09.77
4×800: NW (Burkacki, Kalamarides, McNamara, Haddad) 11:59.2, Avon 12:15.7
Shot: Chloe Walker (NW) 16-0, Ally Bishop (A) 11-10
Discus: Ally Bishop (A) 24-0
Javelin: Chloe Walker (NW) 43-10¼, Zoey Hatinen (A) 39-5, Ally Bishop (A) 23-5
High jump: Linda Graves (A) and Breanna Perusse (A) 4-4, 3. Sarah Larsen (A) 3-9
Pole vault: Julia Freeman (A) 7-0, Sarah Larsen (A) 5-6
Long jump: Zoey Hatinen (A) and Daniela Lojewski (A) 12-6, 3. Linda Graves 11-2½
Triple jump: Daniela Lojewski (A) 27-6, Zoey Hatinen (A) 25-8
Records: Avon 1-1, 1-1 CCC West

