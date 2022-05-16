Another home run from Pengel lifts Avon to win; Canton drops 2-0 decision

AVON, May 16, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel allowed just three hits and struck out 16 to lead the Avon High softball team past Rocky Hill on Monday at Fisher Meadows, 3-1. The Falcons (12-4) have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Avon rallied to take the lead in the sixth inning. Trailing 1-0, Michalina Centofanti led off the inning with a triple to left field. She tied the game on Amanda Hasler’s RBI single. Jackie Pengel followed with a two-run home to give the Falcons their first lead of the game, 3-1.

Pengel has hit a team-leading 10 home runs this season.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. when they travel to take on New Britain at Martha Hart Park.

Avon 3, Rocky Hill 1

At Avon

Rocky Hill (10-6) 000 100 0 — 1-3-1

Avon (12-4) 000 003 x — 3-6-1

Shauna Kehoe and Edmonds; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (10-3), LP: Kehoe; 2B: Kayla Jette (A), 3B: Michalina Centofanti (A); HR: Pengel (A)

East Windsor/SMSA 2, Canton 0

CANTON, May 16, 2022 – East Windsor/SMSA’s Abby Lee and Katie Blume were a productive duo at the plate in Monday’s North Central Connecticut Conference game.

Lee got two big leadoff hits in the fourth inning and Blume drove in two runs to lead the East Windsor/SMSA co-op softball team to a 2-0 win over Canton in NCCC action on Monday.

Lee led off the third inning with a triple and scored on Blume’s RBI single. In the sixth inning, Lee off the inning with a single and scored on Blume’s RBI double for a 2-0 lead.

Lee was also dominant on the mound for the winners (10-7), who have won six of their last eight games. She allowed just one hit and struck out 15. Madison Rodriguez had a third inning single for Canton (10-7).

East Windsor/SMSA 2, Canton 0

At Canton

East Windsor/SMSA (10-7) 000 101 0 — 2-6-0

Canton (10-7) 000 000 0 – – 0-1-1

Abby Lee and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Lee; LP: Butterfield (7-7); 2B: Blume (EW/S), 3B: Lee (EW/S)