Hard-hitting Amanda Hasler leads Falcons past Farmington

FARMINGTON, May 19, 2022 – Avon High catcher Amanda Hasler is red-hot at the plate this week. In three games this week, the senior is 6-for-8 with 12 RBI and two home runs.

Hasler and the Falcons improved to 14-4 on Thursday night with a 13-1 win in five innings over Farmington under the lights at Tunxis Meade Park. Hasler was 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI against Farmington.

On Wednesday night in a 19-0 win over New Britain in six innings, Hasler was 3-for-3 with seven RBI and two home runs. On Monday, she was 1-for-3 with one RBI in a 3-1 decision over Rocky Hill. Hasler will play at North Carolina State next spring.

Avon won their 14th regular season game for the first time since 1978 when the Falcons finished the regular season with a 15-1 record. The Falcons get back to action on Saturday when they travel to Windsor Locks for a 10 a.m. contest against the Raiders.

Against Farmington, Kayla Jette had a double while pitcher Jackie Pengel was 2-for-2. Infielder Elizabeth Jerger was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. On the mound, Pengel (12-3) and reliever Michalina Centofantii combined to limit the River Hawks (2-17) to just three hits.

On Wednesday night, Avon scored ten runs in the sixth inning to blow open the game and end it due to the 10-run mercy rule. Hasler and Pengel each had two home runs in the game. Pengel was 4-for-4 in the game with five RBI while Jerger was 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Pengel leads the team with 12 home runs while Hasler has belted 10.

A two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning spoiled Pengel’s bid to get her second no-hitter of the season. Pengel struck out 17 and walked just one while giving up one single for the Falcons.

Avon 13, Farmington 1 (5)

At Farmington

Avon (14-4) 213 70 — 13-9-1

Farmington (2-17) 000 10 — 1-3-0

Jackie Pengel, Michalina Centofanti (4) and Amanda Hasler, Kayla Jette (4); Sheer and Williams; WP: Pengel (12-3); LP: Sheer; 2B: Elizabeth Jerger (A), 3B: Hasler (A)

Avon 19, New Britain 0 (6)

At New Britain

Avon (13-4) 200 16(10) — 19-13-0

New Britain (3-12) 000 000 — 0-1-0

Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Velez and Ortiz; WP: Penge (11-3); LP: Velez; 2B: Hasler (A), Kayla Jette (A), 3B: Elizabeth Jerger (A); HR: Pengel (A) 2, Hasler (A) 2