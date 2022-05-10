Avon, Canton softball teams extend winning streaks

AVON, May 9, 2022 – The Avon High girls softball extended their winning streak to six with a 12-0 win over Platt in six innings on Monday at Fisher Meadows. Pitcher Jackie Pengel pitched her third one-hitter of the season while striking out 13 batters.

She also did well at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI, a double and her sixth home run of the season. Amanda Hasler was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Elizabeth Jerger was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI.

On Friday against Hartford Public, the Falcons beat the Owls, 14-3 in five innings. Michalina Centofanti pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine to pick up her second win of the season. Hasler hit her sixth home run of the year in the win. Pengel had a home run while Kayla Jette tripled. Julianna Portal and Centofanti each doubled.

Avon (8-3) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Simsbury for a doubleheader beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 12, Platt 0 (6)

At Avon

Platt (5-10) 000 000 — 0-1-2

Avon (8-3) 002 091 — 12-13-1

Hart, Gostkowski (2) and Cividaries; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (6-3); LP: Gostkowski; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Amanda Hasler (A), 3B: Elizabeth Jerger (A); HR: Jackie Pengel (A)

Avon 14, Hartford Public 3 (5)

At Hartford

Avon (7-3) 430 34 — 14-12-3

Hartford Public (2-9) 010 02 — 3-1-4

Michalina Centofanti and Kayla Jette; Hartford battery unknown; WP: Centofanti (2-0); LP: unknown; 2B: Julianna Portal (A), Michalina Centofanti (A); 3B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Amanda Hasler (A), Jackie Pengel (A)

Canton 15, HMTCA 0 (5)

CANTON, May 10, 2022 – With a pair of victories, the Canton High softball team is back on the winning track. The Warriors (9-5) won their ninth game of the season on Tuesday in a 15-0 win over HMTCA in five innings. Pitcher Lyla O’Connor allowed just one hit and struck out seven to earn the win on the mound.

At the plate, Ashleigh Briggs was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI while O’Connor was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

On Friday, Canton snapped a two-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Wamogo/Litchfield co-op team in Litchfield. O’Connor allowed six hits and struck out six.

Catcher Joy Shand led Canton by going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Erin Mackin was 2-for-4 with a double while O’Connor was 2-for-4.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they host Stafford beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 15, HMTCA 0 (5)

At Canton

HMTCA (1-14) 000 00 — 0-1-1

Canton (9-5) 603 33 — 15-9-0

Lamphone, Torres (5) and Vega; Lyla O’Connor and Joy Shand; WP: O’Connor (3-0); LP: Lamphone; 2B: Ashleigh Briggs (C), 3B: Lyla O’Connor (C)

Canton 9, Wamogo/Litchfield 3

At Litchfield (Wamogo)

Canton (8-5) 112 140 0 — 9-9-4

Wamogo/Litch (3-7) 010 011 0 — 3-6-3

Lyla O’Connor and Joy Shand; D. Squires and Zontok; WP: O’Connor (2-0); LP: Squires; 2B: Erin Mackin (C); HR: Joy Shand (C)