Canton outlasts Stafford in 10 innings, 2-1

CANTON, May 11, 2022 – Canton pitcher Alice Butterfield scattered seven hits and struck out 11 as the Canton High girls softball team slipped past Stafford, 2-1 in 10 innings in a North Central Connecticut Conference battle Wednesday.

The Warriors won the game in the 10th inning when Emily Garcia led off the inning with a single. She stole second base, moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored the game-winning run on another wild pitch.

It was the third straight win for the Warriors (10-5, 8-4 NCCC) in their longest game in a decade. In 2012, Canton outlasted Stafford, 1-0, in 10 innings.

Canton took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Joy Shand led off the game with a double and stole third base. Joelle Daigneault walked and when Daigneault tried to steal second, Shand raced home. Daigneault was thrown out but Shand was safe to give the Warriors an early lead.

Stafford (8-6, 7-6 NCCC) tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning on a two-out single from Samantha King.

The visiting Bulldogs threatened to take the lead in the sixth inning. Stafford had runners on second and third base with one out. But Butterfield got a strikeout and Bulldog catcher Abi Julian to ground out to shortstop to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Canton’s Erin Mackin tripled with two outs. But Stafford hurler Ashley Toney struck out Butterfield to end the inning. Toney pitched nine innings for Stafford and struck out 15. She gave up three hits and just two walks.

Canton returns to the diamond on Friday to face Avon at 3:45 p.m. at Fisher Meadows Park in Avon.

Canton 2, Stafford 1 (10)

At Canton

Stafford (8-6) 000 010 000 0 — 1-7-1

Canton (10-5) 100 000 000 1 – 2-3-1

Ashley Toney, S. Frasinelli and Abi Julian; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Butterfield (7-5); LP: Frasinelli; 2B: Joy Shand (C), Abi Julian (S), 3B: Erin Mackin (C)