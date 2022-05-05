Behind Pengel, Avon snaps Northwestern’s 10-game winning streak

BARKHAMSTED, May 5, 2022 – Shortstop Elizabeth Jerger drove in two runs and pitcher Jackie Pengel struck out 15 and allowed just one hit as the Avon High softball team beat Northwestern Regional, 2-1 on Thursday in a non-league contest.

It was the first loss of the season for the Highlanders (10-1), who opened the season with 10 consecutive victories.

Avon (6-3) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Pengel singled to lead off the inning and moved to second on an error. Michalina Centofanti came in to pinch run for Pengel and moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Kayla Jette. Centofanti scored on an infield ground ball by Jerger.

The Falcons extended their lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning. Catcher Amanda Hasler singled to center field but was thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice by Pengel. Again, Centofanti was send in to run for Pengel. Centofanti moved to third after a single from Jette to centerfield.

Centofanti scored on a sacrifice fly from Jerger to extend the lead to two runs.

Northwestern’s RaeLynn Perregaux spoiled Pengel’s bid for a no-hitter by leading off the seventh inning with a hard single down the third base line. Perregaux moved to third when teammate Skylar Kelly reached base on an error.

The Highlanders cut the lead to 2-1 on Dakota Nalette’s successful sacrifice bunt. But Pengel was able to close out the game with her 15th strikeout to secure the win for Avon. It was Pengel’s fifth game of the season with at least 14 strikeouts.

Avon returns to action on Friday when they travel to Hartford Public (2-7) to take on the Owls at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 2, Northwestern 1

At Barkhamsted

Avon (6-3) 000 101 0 — 2-5-4

Northwestern (10-1) 000 000 1 — 1-1-1

Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; Anna Jabs and Isabel Nelthropp; WP: Pengel (5-3), LP: Jabs; 2B: Pengel (A)