Connect with us

Baseball

Avon snaps losing streak; Mills wins 6th straight; Another no-hitter for Crusaders

AVON, May 2, 2022 — The Avon High baseball team got back on the winning track Monday with a 13-3 win in five innings over the Hartford Public/HMTCA co-op squad at Buckingham Field. With 11 hits, the Falcons (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tabor Engle, Luke Coppen and Connor Lavore each had two hits. Lavaore had a pair of doubles and three RBI while Engle and Coppen were each 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Emmett Borenstein had a triple.

The game lasted only five innings but Avon stole a whopping 17 bases. Engle swiped five while David Pengel stole four.

Three Falcon pitchers – Lavore, Parker Job and Harry Engle combined to allow just one hit and strike out seven.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they play Plainville in a night game on the road beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Avon 13, Hartford Public/HMTCA 3 (5)
At Avon
Hartford Pub/HMTCA (1-10)     300  00  — 3-1-4
Avon (3-7)                                     332  23  — 13-11-0
Alvarado, Nunez (5) and Numez; Connor Lavore, Parker Jobe (1), Harry Engle (4) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Jobe; LP: Alvarado; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), Luke Coppen (A), Connor Lavore (A) 2; 3B: Emmett Borenstein (A)

Lewis Mills 8, Enfield 2
ENFIELD, May 3, 2022 – Ben Rewenko was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs as the Lewis Mills baseball team won their sixth straight game with a 8-2 win over Enfield on Tuesday. Cam Fisher and Noah Moriarty each had two hits for Mills (8-3) with Thomas O’Connell going 2-for-3 and scoring three runs.

Pitcher Jayden Longdin got the win on the mound for Mills, which had 10 hits. The Spartans host Maloney on Wednesday in Burlington beginning at 3:45 p.m. Enfield slips to 6-4 on the season.

East Granby 16, East Windsor 2 (5)
EAST GRANBY, May 2, 2022 — East Granby pitcher James Fagnant earned a piece of his second no-hitter of the season in a week as the Crusaders beat East Windsor, 16-2, in a five-inning contest on Monday.

Against East Windsor (4-6), Fagnant went the distance, striking out nine and walking just three. Last Monday (April 25), Fagnant started and pitched three innings as three East Granby pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against Bolton.

Fagnant also got the job done at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Ben Lakomy was 2-for-2 with a single, double and four RBI for the Crusaders (7-4). East Granby has won five of their last six games.

East Granby 16, East Windsor 2
At East Granby
East Windsor (4-6)                       002  00  — 2-0-3
East Granby (7-4)                         556  0x  — 16-11-2
Matt Blehula, Shane Ritchie (2), Ryan Lee (2), Jordan Agey (3) and unknown; James Fagnant and unknown; WP: Fagnant; LP: Blehula; 2B: Lakomy (EG)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Baseball