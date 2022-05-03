Avon snaps losing streak; Mills wins 6th straight; Another no-hitter for Crusaders

AVON, May 2, 2022 — The Avon High baseball team got back on the winning track Monday with a 13-3 win in five innings over the Hartford Public/HMTCA co-op squad at Buckingham Field. With 11 hits, the Falcons (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Tabor Engle, Luke Coppen and Connor Lavore each had two hits. Lavaore had a pair of doubles and three RBI while Engle and Coppen were each 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Emmett Borenstein had a triple.

The game lasted only five innings but Avon stole a whopping 17 bases. Engle swiped five while David Pengel stole four.

Three Falcon pitchers – Lavore, Parker Job and Harry Engle combined to allow just one hit and strike out seven.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they play Plainville in a night game on the road beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Avon 13, Hartford Public/HMTCA 3 (5)

At Avon

Hartford Pub/HMTCA (1-10) 300 00 — 3-1-4

Avon (3-7) 332 23 — 13-11-0

Alvarado, Nunez (5) and Numez; Connor Lavore, Parker Jobe (1), Harry Engle (4) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Jobe; LP: Alvarado; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), Luke Coppen (A), Connor Lavore (A) 2; 3B: Emmett Borenstein (A)

Lewis Mills 8, Enfield 2

ENFIELD, May 3, 2022 – Ben Rewenko was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs as the Lewis Mills baseball team won their sixth straight game with a 8-2 win over Enfield on Tuesday. Cam Fisher and Noah Moriarty each had two hits for Mills (8-3) with Thomas O’Connell going 2-for-3 and scoring three runs.

Pitcher Jayden Longdin got the win on the mound for Mills, which had 10 hits. The Spartans host Maloney on Wednesday in Burlington beginning at 3:45 p.m. Enfield slips to 6-4 on the season.

East Granby 16, East Windsor 2 (5)

EAST GRANBY, May 2, 2022 — East Granby pitcher James Fagnant earned a piece of his second no-hitter of the season in a week as the Crusaders beat East Windsor, 16-2, in a five-inning contest on Monday.

Against East Windsor (4-6), Fagnant went the distance, striking out nine and walking just three. Last Monday (April 25), Fagnant started and pitched three innings as three East Granby pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against Bolton.

Fagnant also got the job done at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Ben Lakomy was 2-for-2 with a single, double and four RBI for the Crusaders (7-4). East Granby has won five of their last six games.

East Granby 16, East Windsor 2

At East Granby

East Windsor (4-6) 002 00 — 2-0-3

East Granby (7-4) 556 0x — 16-11-2

Matt Blehula, Shane Ritchie (2), Ryan Lee (2), Jordan Agey (3) and unknown; James Fagnant and unknown; WP: Fagnant; LP: Blehula; 2B: Lakomy (EG)