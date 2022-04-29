Middletown rallies to top Avon; Guyer hits 3 HRs for East Granby; Mills prevails

MIDDLETOWN, April 29, 2022 – The Avon High baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a three-run lead and looked on the verge of claiming their third win of the season.

But Middletown rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 4-3 victory at Palmer Field on Friday in Central Connecticut Conference action.

With one out in the seventh inning, the Dragons (7-3) loaded the bases thanks to two walks and an error. Ryan Quinn’s two-run single pulled Middletown within one run, 4-3. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Middletown’s Mason Neumann had a RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

A RBI single from Diego Carrillo won the game for the Dragons, 5-4.

Tied at 1-1, Avon took a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run rally. With one out and Jacob Wirth on first base thanks to a fielders’ choice, Chase Beloin singled to put runners on second and third base. Wirth scored on an error with Beloin moving to third base.

Beloin scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-1 with Luke Coppen driving in a run with a RBI single to center field for a 4-1 lead.

Coppen, Lavore and Beloin were each 2-for-3 for the Falcons with Coppen and Beloin each driving in runs. A two-out RBI triple by Beloin in the second inning tied the game at 1-1.

Alex Grant went five strong innings for Avon on the mound, allowing three hits and one unearned run. Coppen took the loss in relief. The Falcons return to action on Monday when they host Hartford Public/HMTCA co-op at Buckingham Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Middletown 5, Avon 4

At Middletown

Avon (2-7) 010 000 3 — 4-6-3

Middletown (7-3) 100 000 4 — 5-7-2

Alex Grant, Luke Coppen (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Luke Weisenberg, Justin Almeida and A.J. Quinn; WP: Almeida; LP: Coppen (0-1); 3B: Chase Beloin (A)

East Granby 17, University/Classical 0 (5)

EAST GRANBY, April 29, 2022 – Luke Guyer had a game to remember for the East Granby High baseball team in Friday’s non-conference win over University/Classical, getting it done on both sides of the plate.

Guyer went 4-for-4 with a double and three home runs in the Crusaders’ 17-0 win over University in five innings. Guyer drove in eight runs. He had a grand slam in the fourth inning, a three-run home run in the third inning and a solo home run in the third.

On the mound, he threw a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out 11. He walked one. The only hit he allowed was a one-out single in the first inning.

Liam Flanagan was 3-for-3 with one RBI for the Crusaders, who have won four of their last five games. Kyle Anthony also had a three-run homer for East Granby in the third inning when the Crusaders scored nine runs.

University/Classical (6-4) came into the game on a four-game winning streak.

East Granby 17, University/Classical 0 (5)

At East Granby

University/Classical (6-4) 000 00 – 0- 1-5

East Granby (6-4) 309 5x — 17-16-1

Bartico, Franklin (4) and unknown; Luke Guyer and unknown; WP: Guyer; LP: Bartico; 2B: Guyer (EG), Ben Lakomy (EG); HR: Kyle Anthony (EG), Guyer (EG) 3

Lewis Mills 12, Farmington 10

FARMINGTON, April 29, 2022 – Lewis Mills’ Alex Varano was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI to help the Spartans rally and beat Farmington Friday at Tunxis Meade Park, 12-10, for their fifth straight win.

Mills (7-3) had 15 hits, including seven that were for extra bases. Brice Waldon was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI for Mills. Austin Ouellette picked up the win in relief on the mound for the Spartans. Varano’s one-out RBI triple in the seventh snapped a 10-10 tie and put the Spartans ahead to stay.

For Farmington (3-7), Connor McCullough was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Thomas Keough, Joe Abreu and Brendan Kelly each had two hits. Keough and Kelly were each 2-for-3 with one RBI. Abreu was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Lewis Mills 12, Farmington 10

At Farmington

Lewis Mills (7-3) 302 041 2 — 12-15-2

Farmington (3-7) 200 314 0 — 10-13-3

Cam Fisher, Austin Ouellette and Thomas O’Connell; Sanjay Patel, Christian Hoheb, Garrett Synder, E.J. Sanchez and Thomas Keough; WP: Ouellette; LP: Sanchez; 2B: Alec Varano (LM), Brice Waldron (LM), Jaydin Longden (LM), Colby Cables (LM), 3B: Chad Rizzo (F), Varano (LM), Waldron (LM), Cables (LM)