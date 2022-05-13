Connect with us

Softball

Avon tops Conard for tenth win

Catcher Amanda Hasler hit her seventh home run of the season on Wednesday against Simsbury.

AVON, May 12, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel hit her seventh home run of the season and had a season-high 18 strikeouts as the Avon High softball team beat Conard. 4-1, in a CCC West contest Thursday at Fisher Meadows.

Avon (10-4) took command in the third inning when Michalina Centofanti had a double and scored on an RBI single from Amanda Hasler. Pengel had a two-run home run from Pengel for a 3-0 lead.

Centofanti and Hasler each had two hits for the Falcons. It’s just the second time since 2001 that Avon has won at least 10 games in a single season. Avon went 12-8 in the regular season in 2019. The team record for most regular season wins is 15 set  in 1978 when the Falcons went 15-1.

On Thursday night, the Falcons split a doubleheader with Simsbury. In game one, Hasler hit her seventh home run of the season in a 6-1 victory. Pengel pitched four innings and struck out 11 to earn the win. Pengal and Centofanti combined to throw a one-hitter. Kayla Jette also tripled for Avon.

In game two, Zia Sirianni’s three-run triple in the fifth inning was the difference as Simsbury beat the Falcons, 4-3. Pengel struck out 12 in four innings of work. At the plate, she was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

The Falcons return to action on Wednesday when they travel to New Britain for a 7 p.m. start at Martha Hart Park.

Avon 4, Conard 1
At Avon
Conard (7-10)         000  100  0  — 1-4-2
Avon (10-4)             003  100  x  — 4-9-3
Dafil and Rodriguez; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (8-3); LP: Dafil; 2B: Santiago (C), Amanda Hasler (A), Michalina Centofanti (A); HR: Jackie Pengel

Simsbury 4, Avon 3 (5)
At Simsbury
Simsbury (9-6)          010  03  — 4-4-0
Avon (9-4)                 201  00  — 3-6-1
Mikaela Martinez and Jenna Gomez Nieto; Jackie Pengal, Michalina Centofanti (5) and Amanda Hasler, Kayla Jette (5); WP: Martinez; LP: Centofanti (2-1); 2B: Pengel (A), Centofanti (A), Gomez-Nieto (S); 3B: Zia Sirianni (S)

Avon 6, Simsbury 1 (5)
At Simsbury
Avon (9-3)                 420  00  — 6-6-0
Simsbury (8-6)          000  01  — 1-2-1
Jackie Pengel, Michalina Centofanti (5) and Amanda Hasler; Callista Adorno and Jenna Gomez Nieto; WP: Pengel (7-3), LP: Adorno; 3B: Kayla Jette (A), HR: Amanda Hasler (A)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

