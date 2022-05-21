Maloney spikers outlasts Lewis Mills

BURLINGTON, May 20, 2022 – Lewis Mills’ T.J. Howlett had 21 kills, 26 digs and blocked seven shots but Maloney outlasted Mills, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24 Friday in a Central Connecticut Conference match.

Alex Butwill had 35 assists, four kills and nine digs for the Spartans (2-17) while Connor Evans had 10 kills and dug up 33 balls.

For Maloney (8-11), Adele Torres had 14 kills and five blocks with Dev Patel getting 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.

Mills closes out the season on Monday with a match at Rockville.

Farmington 3, Simsbury 0

SIMSBURY, May 20, 2022 — Mark Chernyak had 11 kills and give blocks to lead Farmington to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 win over Simsbury and to close out the regular season with a victory. The River Hawks, who won their sixth straight match, improve to 15-5, while Simsbury falls to 11-9.

Farmington will host a quarterfinal match in the CCC Tournament on Wednesday, May 25.