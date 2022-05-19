Mills sweeps East Hartford for second victory

BURLINGTON, May 19, 2022 – The Lewis Mills boys volleyball team played some solid defense and moved the ball well to beat East Hartford, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 27-25) and win their second match of the season.

Joshua Mazar had 37 digs and four assists while Alex Butwill had 18 assists, four kills and four serving aces for the Spartans (2-16). Connor Evans had 14 digs, three kills and a block for Mills with teammate T.J. Howlett getting 13 digs and eight kills. Brad Bergstrom had two kills and three blocks for Mills. The Hornets slip to 0-16.

Mills hosts Maloney on Friday in Burlington in their next match.