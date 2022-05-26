Connect with us

Late rally boosts Simsbury into state tournament, sends Avon home

AVON, May 25, 2022 – The Simsbury High baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to hand Avon a one-run loss, 6-5, on Wednesday at Buckingham Field. It’s a loss that will keep the Falcons out of the CIAC tournament next week.

The Falcons (7-13) needed to win to secure a tournament spot. Two Farmington pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter to beat Civic Leadership from Enfield, 14-0 and grab a spot in the 32-team Class L tournament.

The victory helped Simsbury (7-13) secure one of the 32 spots in the Class LL tournament. Teams need to win at least 40 percent of their games, generally eight games, to earn a CIAC tournament berth. In Simsbury’s case, there were just 29 teams with a 40 percent win percentage so to fill out the bracket, three additional teams earned invitations.

Simsbury rallied from a 4-2 deficit to earn the win. The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a two-run lead, 6-4.

Simsbury’s Evan Odegard reached base with a one-out single and moved to third base after a double from Jacob Williams. A walk loaded the bases before Mitchell Waldman’s sacrifice fly drove in one run to cut the lead to 4-3.

With two outs, Nolan Conderino had a RBI single to left field that tied the game. Jacob Crouteau’s two-run single to left field gave Simsbury a 6-4 lead.

Avon put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh when two hitters were hit by a pitch. Tabor Engle’s single drive in a run but Simsbury reliever Joe Guglielmino got the final two batters to end the game and season for the Falcons.

Avon took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a RBI double from Connor Lavore, a RBI double from Jacob Wirth and a RBI single from Theo Benson.

The Falcons went 1-4 in one-run decisions this spring, including a tough 5-4 loss to Farmington on Monday.

Williams was 2-for-3 at the plate for Simsbury while Conderino was 2-for-4 with one RBI for Simsbury.

Simsbury 6, Avon 5
At Avon
Simsbury (7-13)      011  000  4  — 6-8-2
Avon (7-13)             000  013  1  — 5-6-2
Evan Odegard, Joe Guglielmino (7) and Patrick Matyczyk; Luke Coppen, Parker Jobes (6), Harry Engle (7) and Emmett Borestein; WP: Odegard; LP: Engle (2-6); Save: Guglicimino; 2B: Chase Beloin (A), Connor Lavore (A), Jacob Wirth (A), Jacob Williams (S), HR: Joe Guglielmino (S)

Windsor 7, East Granby 2
WINDSOR, May 25, 2022 – Ben Lakomy was 2-for-3 with one RBI while Liam Flanagan had a double but the Crusaders dropped a 7-2 decision to Windsor on Wednesday to end the regular season at 10-10.

Farmington 14, Civic Leadership 0
FARMINGTON, May 25, 2022 – Garrett Synder and Kyle Frank combined to pitch a no-hitter and help the Farmington High baseball qualify for the Class L tournament with a 14-0 win over Civic Leadership-Enfield in five innings on Wednesday night at Tunxis Meade Park.

Snyder and Frank combined to strike out eight and walk one for the River Hawks (8-12). Farmington’s E.J. Sanchez was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

