Two Crusher hurlers combine to strike out 14 in win over Wolcott

WOLCOTT, May 26, 2022 – Canton pitchers James Michanczyk and Jim Spirito combined to limit Wolcott to four hits and struck out 14 Scrapper hitters to lead the Crushers to an 8-2 win Thursday night in Tri-State League baseball action.

Michanczyk gave up three hits in four innings of work and struck out 12. Spirito went three innings, allowed one hit and fanned two to pick up the save.

Canton (1-1) was led at the plate by Ben Sullivan, who was 3-for-3 with a single, double and two RBI. He stole two bases. Jake Bryant was 1-for-3 with three RBI while Mike Scott and Matt Rose each had singles and one RBI.

The Crushers stole six bases in the game and led from the start. Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Torrington to faces the Twisters at Fuessenich Park beginning at 7 p.m.

Canton 8, Wolcott 2

At Wolcott

Canton (1-1) 140 210 0 — 8-9-0

Wolcott (0-2) 000 100 1 — 2-4-1

James Michanczyk, Jim Spirito (5) and unknown; Mike Pepe, Tyler Boisvert (3) and unknown; WP: Michanczyk (1-0); LP: Pepe; 2B: Mike Sullivan (C), Brandon Clark (W), Tyler Boisvert (W)