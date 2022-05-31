Crushers win second straight with big 10-run victory over Torrington

TORRINGTON, May 31, 2022 – Ten hitters got hits as the Canton Crushers won their second straight game on Tuesday night with an 11-1 win over the Torrington Twisters at Fuessenich Park in Tri-State League action.

Veteran Jim Spirito was the only Crusher with multiple hits. He was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Starting pitcher James Michanczyk went four innings, allowed two hits and struck out six to earn the win.

The Crushers (2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single from Mike Scott.

Canton added four runs in the fourth inning thanks to a two-out rally to take a 5-1 lead. Mike Sullivan, Jeff Mulhall and Jake Bryant each had RBI singles in the fourth – all with two outs in the inning. One run scored on a Twitter error.

Heath Cotton had a two-run single in the fifth inning as the Crushers extended their lead to 8-1. Canton’s 11 runs were the third most in a single game in team history. The team record is 17 runs in a win over the Bristol Greeners in 2019. A year ago, the Crushers had 15 runs in a victory over the defunct Torrington Rebels.

The Twisters fell to 1-1 on the year and had just two hits in the game. The Crushers return to action on Sunday when they visit Doc Bartlett Field to face Amenia, N.Y.

Canton 11, Torrington 1

At Torrington

Canton (2-1) 100 043 3 — 11-11-0

Torrington (1-1) 000 100 0 — 1-2-2

James Michanczyk, Heath Cotton (5), Matt Rose (6) and Jeff Mulhall, Nate Asmar (6); Torrington batter unavailable; WP: Michanczyk; LP: unavailable; 2B: Jim Spirito (C)