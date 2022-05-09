Two straight wins for Canton; Mills snaps losing streak; Avon drops pair

CANTON, May 9, 2022 – The Canton High baseball team opened the season with six straight wins before losing five straight contests. Now, the Warriors have begun another winning streak.

Canton beat SMSA, 9-6 on Monday at Bowdoin Field for their second straight win on Monday afternoon. Sammy Lincoln, Rob Dlubac and Noah Asmar each had two hits and drove in a run for the Warriors (8-5). Lincoln had a double and a triple.

Canton snapped their five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 9-3 win over Thomaston at Bowdoin Field. Lincoln earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits in 6.1 innings of work.

Canton 5, SMSA 3

At Canton

SMSA (7-8) 100 000 2 — 3-3-3

Canton (8-5) 220 010 x — 5-8-4

Mayer and unknown; Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Brown (4-1); LP: Mayer; 2B: Sammy Lincoln (C), Godbee (S) 2, 3B: Lincoln (C)

Canton 9, Thomaston 3

At Canton

Thomaston (2-10) 000 000 0 — 3-3-2

Canton (7-5) 400 302 x — 9-5-2

Walmsley, Macsiza (4), Grant (6) and unknown; Sammy Lincoln, Nate Hiscox (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Lincoln (3-2); LP: Walmsley; 2B: Andrew Cappabianca (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

Lewis Mills 5, South Windsor 1

SOUTH WINDSOR, May 9, 2022 – The Spartans (9-5) snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over South Windsor on Monday, 5-1. Pitchers Jayden Longdin, Nate Hockley, Mathew Chirumbolo, Jacob Dorman and Austin Oulette combined to allow just three hits.

Mills was led at the plate by Brice Waldron, who had a single, double, scored two runs and drove in a run. Mills hosts Bristol Central on Wednesday in Burlington beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Last Friday, Mills dropped an 11-4 decision to Rocky Hill in Burlington. Twelve different Mills players reached base with Jayden Longdin and Thomas O’Connell each going 2-for-3 for the Spartans.

Hall 9, Avon 6

AVON, May 9, 2022 – Brian Redden had three doubles and drove in three runs to lead the Hall High baseball team to a 9-6 win over Avon at Buckingham Field on Monday. Redden was 3-for-4 on the day for the Warriors (8-6).

Avon (3-10) was led by Emmett Borenstein and Jacob Wirth, who each had doubles. The Falcons lost for the seventh time in the last eight games.

On Friday, Avon dropped their fourth one-run game of the season in a 14-13 loss to Wethersfield (10-2) in eight innings. Tabor Engle was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in the loss. Borenstein was 2-for-5 with a home and a double.

Hall 9, Avon 6

At Avon

Hall (8-6) 024 210 0 — 9-11-1

Avon (3-10) 000 240 0 — 6-7-1

Cole Kocienda, Thomas Redden (5), Dubella Udell (6) and unknown; Harry Engle, Parker Jobe (4) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Kocienda; LP: Harry Engle (1-2); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A), Jacob Wirth (A), Thomas Redden (H) 3, Ben Brockway (H), 3B: Brian Chelli (H), Ixael Albino (H)

Wethersfield 14, Avon 13 (8)

At Wethersfield

Avon (3-9) 014 044 00 — 13-13-6

Wethersfield (9-2) 008 230 01 — 14-8-3

Alex Grant, Parker Jobe (3), Danny Galliher (6) and Emmett Borenstein; Tine, Pia (3), Pretter (5) and unknown: WP: Pretter; LP: Galliher (0-1); 2B: Borenstein (A), Tabor Engle (A) 2, Righi (W); 3B: Paige (W), Crevier (W); HR: Borenstein (A)