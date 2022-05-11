Avon rallies to top Simsbury; Canton, Mills, East Granby each earn wins

SIMSBURY, May 11, 2022 – Avon catcher Emmett Borenstein hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot in the fifth inning as the Avon High baseball team rallied to win their fourth game of the season with a 5-4 win over Simsbury in CCC West action at Memorial Field on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the seventh, Avon reliever Luke Coppen got three outs with the tying run on second base to secure the win. Leading by a run, Simsbury’s Nolan Conderino doubled to lead off the inning. But Coppen got the next three batters to hit a pop fly into the air that he caught, strike out and ground out to him to end the game.

Avon (4-10) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Coppen reached base on an error. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Tabor Engle reached on an error allowing Coppen to move to third base. Coppen scored on Lavore’s two-out single to give Avon a 5-4 lead.

Borenstein, who has hit five home runs in 14 games, hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a second home run over the left field fence to give Avon a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Simsbury (5-10) tied the game in the sixth inning. Jacob Williams walked with one out to reach base. With two outs, he stole second and took third base. He tied the game on a passed ball.

Borenstein was 2-for-4 with four RBI while Tabor Engle was 2-for-4. Conderino was 2-for-4 for Simsbury.

Avon 5, Simsbury 4

At Simsbury

Avon (4-10) 100 030 1 — 5-8-2

Simsbury (5-10) 210 001 0 — 4-5-3

Alex Grant, Danny Galliher (5), Luke Coppen (7) and Emmett Borenstein; Kyle Flynn, Joe Guglielmino (7) and Jacob Dording; WP: Grant (2-3), LP: Guglielmino; Save: Coppen (1); 2B: David Pengel (A), Nolan Conderino (S); HR: Emmett Borenstein (A) 2

Canton 7, Stafford 0

STAFFORD, May 11, 2022 – Robbie Dlubac pitched a complete game shutout as the Canton High baseball team won their third straight game with a 7-0 win over Stafford Wednesday in NCCC play. Dlubac allowed five hits and struck out five. He walked just one. But his Warrior teammates played flawless defense behind him without a single error.

Sammy Lincoln was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Canton (9-5, 6-4 NCCC) while Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-3 with a double. Stafford slips to 11-6 on the year.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Deep River to face Valley Regional beginning at 5 p.m.

Canton 7, Stafford 0

At Stafford

Canton (9-5) 102 031 0 — 7-6-0

Stafford (11-6) 000 000 0 — 0-5-2

Robbie Dlubac and Noah Asmar; Sam Formus, unknown and unknown; WP: Dlubac (2-0); LP: Formus; 2B: Andrew Cappabianca (C), Sammy Lincoln (C)

Lewis Mills 13, Bristol Central 1

BURLINGTON, May 11, 2022 – Zach Jones was 3-for-3 with two singles and a double as the Lewis Mills baseball team rolled to a 13-1 win over Bristol Central in CCC South action on Wednesday. Eight different Spartans scored and seven reached base twice. Pitcher Austin Oullette struck out eight and earned the win on the mound for Mills, now 10-5. Bristol Central slips to 6-8.

Mills returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Meriden to face Platt.

East Granby 8, Rockville 3

EAST GRANBY, May 11, 2022 – Ben Lakomy hit his first home run of the season and had a key double in the sixth inning to tie the game to lead the Crusaders to an 8-3 win over Rockville on Wedesday in NCCC action. Matt Fagant’s RBI double in the sixth put East Granby (10-5) ahead to stay.

Lakomy was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Fagant and Ben Wolf were each 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Pitcher Aidan Cosgrove went six innings and struck out seven to earn the win.

East Granby 8, Rockville 3

At East Granby

Rockville (8-8) 000 200 1 — 3-5-2

East Granby (10-5) 000 107 x — 8-11-3

Niemczyk, Kozak (6) and unknown; Aidan Cosgrove, Luke Guyer (7) and unknown; WP: Cosgrove; LP: Niemczyk; 2B: M. Ryan (R), Doyle (R), R. Ryan (R), Aidan Cosgrove (EG), Matt Fagant (EG), Ben Lakomy (EG), Ben Wolf (EG); HR: Lakomy (EG)