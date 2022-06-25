Orluk helps Simsbury Legion beat Meriden for second time in three games

MERIDEN, June 24, 2022 – Pitcher Chad Orluk scattered five hits and struck out six to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to a 4-1 Zone 1 victory over Meriden on Friday night.

Simsbury (3-3) won their second straight game and beat Meriden for the second time in three games. It was Post 84’s third game of the week against Meriden.

Shortstop James Fagnant was 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two RBI for Simsbury while Jacob Cohen was 2-for-4. Evan Odegard had a triple while Nolan Conderino had a double for the winners.

Simsbury returns to action on Sunday when they travel to West Hartford to face Zone 1 leader West Hartford (7-0) for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Conard High.

Simsbury 4, Meriden 1

At Meriden

Simsbury (3-3) 200 020 0 — 4-9-0

Meriden (2-4) 000 001 0 — 1-5-2

Chas Orluk and Matt Fagnant; D. Day and T. Haniewski; WP: Orluk (1-1); LP: Day; 2B: James Fagnant (S), Nolan Conderino (S); Luis Delgado (M), S. Giacco (M); 3B: Evan Odegard (S)

Zone 1 standings

Team Zone Overall West Hartford 7-0 7-0 Bristol 3-2 3-2 Simsbury 3-3 3-3 Meriden 2-4 2-4 Torrington 1-5 1-5

Simsbury’s upcoming games

Sunday: at West Hartford, 11 a.m. (2)

Wednesday, June 29: Meriden, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30: at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.