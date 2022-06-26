West Hartford Legion sweeps pair from Simsbury

WEST HARTFORD, June 26, 2022 – Undefeated West Hartford American Legion Post 95, ranked No. 5 in the latest top 10 poll, swept a doubleheader from Simsbury on Sunday in Zone 1 action.

Post 96 beat Simsbury, 7-3 in the first game and 8-5 in game two to remain undefeated (9-0) this summer. Three of Simsbury’s five defeats have come at the hands of West Hartford.

In the opener, West Hartford stole five bases and stole home twice as they scored six unanswered runs to erase a two-run Post 84 lead.

Simsbury (3-5) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run home run from Peter Siana, the first homer of the season for Post 84.

But West Hartford rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. One run scored on an error, one scored on a steal of home and then Andrew Seidman had a two-run single to give Post 96 a 5-3 lead. West Hartford added two more runs in the sixth inning, including a second successful steal of home.

Dubella Udell earned the win on the mound for West Hartford in the opener, allowing four hits and striking out two in five innings of work. David Cantanella was 2-for-4 with three stolen bases for Post 96.

Evan Odegard (1-1) allowed just three hits over five innings for Simsbury. Jacob Cohen also had a double for Post 84.

In game two, West Hartford raced out to an 8-0 lead and cruised to the victory. Seidman was 3-for-4 for West Hartford while teammate Ixael Albino was 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Mathew Fagnant was 2-for-3 with a double for Simsbury while Odegard was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Nolan Conderino added a pair of singles for Post 84.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they host Meriden in a Zone 1 contest at Memorial Field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

West Hartford 7, Simsbury 3

At West Hartford

Simsbury (3-4) 100 020 0 — 3-4-3

West Hartford (8-0) 100 042 x — 7-6-1

Evan Odegard, Luke Guyer (6) and Matthew Fagnant; Dubella Udell, Brandon Grady (6) and Thomas LaSpada; WP: Udell; LP: Odegard (1-1); 2B: Jacob Cohen (S), HR: Peter Siana (S)

West Hartford 8, Simsbury 5

At West Hartford

West Hartford (9-0) 223 010 0 — 8-12-3

Simsbury (3-5) 000 030 2 — 5-8-3

Thomas Redden, Quinn Larock (5) and Thomas Laspada; Colby Wilheim, Jacob Goodwin (4) and Goodwin, Matthew Fagnant (4); WP: Redden, LP: Wilheim (0-1); 2B: Matthew Fagnant (S)

Zone 1 standings

Team Zone West Hartford 9-0 Bristol 5-3 Simsbury 3-5 Meriden 2-6 Torrington 1-5

Upcoming Simsbury games

Wed. June 29: Meriden, 6:30 p.m.

Thur. June 30: at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

Tues. July 5: Bristol, 6:30 p.m.

Wed. July 6: at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.