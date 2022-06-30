Simsbury rallies to tie game before beating Bristol in 9 innings

BRISTOL, June 30, 2022 –Jacob Cohen’s baserunning abilities helped the Simsbury American Legion team tie host Bristol in the top of the seventh inning and score the game-winning run in the ninth inning as Simsbury snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Post 2 Thursday night at Muzzy Field.

Tied at 3-3, Cohen reached base in the top of the ninth inning with a walk off Bristol reliever Jaden Churchill. Cohen stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error by the Bristol catcher. Cohen scored on a sacrifice fly from teammate Jacob Goodwin to give Post 84 a 4-3 lead.

Relief pitcher Luke Guyer retired the side in the ninth inning to secure the win for Simsbury (4-6).

In the top of the seventh, Bristol held a 3-2 lead. But Cohen reached base on a one-out bunt single down the third base line. He stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error from the Bristol catcher. Cohen tied the game on Jacob Williams’ RBI double.

In the second inning, Simsbury (4-6) took a 2-1 lead with one run scoring on a wild pitch and one run coming in off a sacrifice fly from Cohen.

On Wednesday night, Meriden scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to beat Post 84 by a 5-4 margin. Meriden scored all three runs with two outs thanks to an error, a wild pitch, two walks and a RBI single from Ryan Pirruccio.

Colby Wilheim was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Simsbury while Chad Orluk was 2-for-4.

Simsbury returns to action after the July 4 holiday weekend when they host Bristol at Memorial Field on Tuesday, July 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury 4, Bristol 3 (9)

At Bristol

Simsbury (4-6) 020 000 101 — 4-5-4

Bristol (5-5) 100 110 000 — 3-5-2

Evan Odegard, Drew Anastasio (6), Luke Guyer(7) and Matthew Fagnant; Matt Meaugar, Jaden Churchill (8) and Chris Osuch; WP: Guyer (1-0); LP: Churchill; 2B: Jacob Goodwin (S), Jacob Williams (S), Ryan Fradette (B)

Meriden 5, Simsbury 4

At Simsbury

Meriden (3-7) 101 000 3 – 5-10-2

Simsbury (3-6) 020 002 0 — 4-10-3

Sam Giacco, Dylan Gay (7) and R. Pirruccio; Chas Orluk, James Fagnant (6) and Matthew Fagnant; WP: Gay; LP: James Fagnant (0-2); 2B: James Fagnant (S)