American Legion

Simsbury rallies to tie game before beating Bristol in 9 innings

Simsbury’s Jacob Cohen scored the game-tying run in the seventh inning and the game-winning run in the ninth as Simsbury beat Bristol on Thursday night, 4-3.

BRISTOL, June 30, 2022 –Jacob Cohen’s baserunning abilities helped the Simsbury American Legion team tie host Bristol in the top of the seventh inning and score the game-winning run in the ninth inning as Simsbury snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Post 2 Thursday night at Muzzy Field.

Tied at 3-3, Cohen reached base in the top of the ninth inning with a walk off Bristol reliever Jaden Churchill. Cohen stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error by the Bristol catcher. Cohen scored on a sacrifice fly from teammate Jacob Goodwin to give Post 84 a 4-3 lead.

Relief pitcher Luke Guyer retired the side in the ninth inning to secure the win for Simsbury (4-6).

In the top of the seventh, Bristol held a 3-2 lead. But Cohen reached base on a one-out bunt single down the third base line. He stole second base and moved to third base on a throwing error from the Bristol catcher. Cohen tied the game on Jacob Williams’ RBI double.

In the second inning, Simsbury (4-6) took a 2-1 lead with one run scoring on a wild pitch and one run coming in off a sacrifice fly from Cohen.

On Wednesday night, Meriden scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to beat Post 84 by a 5-4 margin. Meriden scored all three runs with two outs thanks to an error, a wild pitch, two walks and a RBI single from Ryan Pirruccio.

Colby Wilheim was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Simsbury while Chad Orluk was 2-for-4.

Simsbury returns to action after the July 4 holiday weekend when they host Bristol at Memorial Field on Tuesday, July 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury 4, Bristol 3 (9)
At Bristol
Simsbury (4-6)            020  000  101  — 4-5-4
Bristol (5-5)                 100  110  000  — 3-5-2
Evan Odegard, Drew Anastasio (6), Luke Guyer(7) and Matthew Fagnant; Matt Meaugar, Jaden Churchill (8) and Chris Osuch; WP: Guyer (1-0); LP: Churchill; 2B: Jacob Goodwin (S), Jacob Williams (S), Ryan Fradette (B)

Meriden 5, Simsbury 4
At Simsbury
Meriden (3-7)             101  000  3  – 5-10-2
Simsbury (3-6)            020  002  0  — 4-10-3
Sam Giacco, Dylan Gay (7) and R. Pirruccio; Chas Orluk, James Fagnant (6) and Matthew Fagnant; WP: Gay; LP: James Fagnant (0-2); 2B: James Fagnant (S)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

