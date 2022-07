2022 American Legion baseball state tournament

2022 American Legion baseball tournament

19U (19 and under division)

Seedings

Team (Zone) Rec. Pct. 1. West Hartford (1) 16-0 1.000 2. Waterford (6) 21-3 .975 3. Middletown (3) 19-3 .864 4. West Haven (2) 15-3 .833 5. Willimantic (6) 20-4 .826 6. RCP (3) 18-4 .818 7. Stamford(4) 18-6 .750 8. Ellington (3) 16-6 .727 9. Hamden (2) 12-6 .667 10. Danbury (4) 16-8 .667 11. Bristol (1) 10-6 .625 12. North Haven (2) 11-7 .611 13. Madison (2) 11-7 .611 14. Trumbull (4) 14-8 .583 15. Norwich (6) 14-10 .563 16. Danielson (6) 14-10 .563 17. Greenwich (4) 14-9 .560 18. Ridgefield (4) 13-11 .542 19. Northeast (3) 11-11 .500 20. Westport (4) 12-10 .545 21. Tri-County (3) 10-11-1 .477 22. Fairfield (4) 11-10 .523 23. Milford (2) 8-10 .444 24. Enfield (3) 9-13 .409 25. Simsbury (1) 6-10-1 .362 26. Glastonbury (3) 8-14 .381 27. Tri-Town (6) 9-15 .375 28. EHM (3) 8-13-1 .357 29. Torrington (1) 5-11 .313 30. Branford (2) 5-13 .278 31. NCL/Windsor Locks (3) 6-16 .273 32. Moosup (6) 5-19 .208

Northern Division

Games at higher seed

Pool A

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: NCL/Windsor Locks at West Hartford, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Danielson at Ellington, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool B

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Tri-Town at Middletown, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Torrington at Norwich, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool C

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Enfield at Waterford, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Northeast at Bristol, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool D

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Tri-County at Willimantic, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Simsbury at RCP (Cromwell High), 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Southern Division

Games at higher seed

Pool E

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Fairfield at Hamden, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Milford at Greenwich, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool F

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Glastonbury at Stamford, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Westport at Madison, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool G

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: Moosup at West Haven, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Branford at Trumbull, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Pool H

Saturday, July 16

Game 1: EHM at Danbury, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Ridgefield at North Haven, 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Game 6: Final – Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Super Regionals

Northern Division

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Saturday, July 23

Game 1: 1 p.m.

Game 2: 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Game 6: Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Division

At Palmer Field, Middletown

Saturday, July 23

Game 1: 4 p.m.

Game 2: 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Game 6: Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Game 7: Final, if necessary, 6:30 p.m.

State championship series

Best-of-3

At Palmer Field, Middletown

Friday, July 29

Southern Division champion vs. Northern Division champion, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 3, 3 p.m., if necessary