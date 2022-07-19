Connect with us

American Legion

RCP eliminates Simsbury from American Legion tournament

Simsbury’s Jacob Cohen had one of five hits for Post 84 in Tuesday night’s state tournament loss to RCP.

CROMWELL, July 19, 2022 – Pitcher Austin Vess scattered five hits and struck out seven to lead the RCP American Legion baseball team to a 7-2 win over Simsbury in the state tournament on Tuesday night.

The win lifts RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) into the Pool A final against Ellington on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. RCP (20-5) will have to win a pair from Ellington (18-6) if they wish to be one of four teams to advance to the Northern Division finals or Super Regionals as the tournament calls it.

A bases-loaded walk and a two-run single from Kyle Hyde gave RCP a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Simsbury cut the lead to two on a RBI single from Luke Guyer in the fourth inning but RCP added another four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Simsbury (7-12-1) got singles from five players – Jacob Cohen, James Fagnant, Guyer, Nolan Conderino and Evan Odegard. On the mound, Odegard started the game and took the loss.

2022 American Legion state tournament results

RCP 7, Simsbury 2
At Cromwell
Simsbury (7-12-1)           000  101  0  — 2-5-2
RCP (20-5)                       003  400  x  — 7-5-4
Evan Odegard, James Fagnant (4), Drew Anastasio (4) and Matthew Fagnant; Austin Vess and B. Whalen; WP: Vess; LP: Odegard (2-4)

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in American Legion