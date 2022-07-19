RCP eliminates Simsbury from American Legion tournament

CROMWELL, July 19, 2022 – Pitcher Austin Vess scattered five hits and struck out seven to lead the RCP American Legion baseball team to a 7-2 win over Simsbury in the state tournament on Tuesday night.

The win lifts RCP (Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland) into the Pool A final against Ellington on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. RCP (20-5) will have to win a pair from Ellington (18-6) if they wish to be one of four teams to advance to the Northern Division finals or Super Regionals as the tournament calls it.

A bases-loaded walk and a two-run single from Kyle Hyde gave RCP a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Simsbury cut the lead to two on a RBI single from Luke Guyer in the fourth inning but RCP added another four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Simsbury (7-12-1) got singles from five players – Jacob Cohen, James Fagnant, Guyer, Nolan Conderino and Evan Odegard. On the mound, Odegard started the game and took the loss.

2022 American Legion state tournament results

RCP 7, Simsbury 2

At Cromwell

Simsbury (7-12-1) 000 101 0 — 2-5-2

RCP (20-5) 003 400 x — 7-5-4

Evan Odegard, James Fagnant (4), Drew Anastasio (4) and Matthew Fagnant; Austin Vess and B. Whalen; WP: Vess; LP: Odegard (2-4)