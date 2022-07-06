Connect with us

Simsbury drops consecutive Zone 1 contests to Bristol, Torrington

Simsbury’s Evan Odegard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday night’s Zone 1 loss to Torrington.

TORRINGTON, July 6, 2022 – The Torrington American Legion baseball team erased a four-run deficit with a five-run rally of their own in the third inning as Post 38 handed Simsbury a 6-5 loss in Zone 1 action at Fuessenich Park on Wednesday night.

It was the third loss in the last four games for Post 84 (4-8), who dropped a 6-3 decision to Bristol on Tuesday night when Bristol pitcher Roberto Cruz struck out nine and pitched a no-hitter.

Against the P-38s, Simsbury’s Evan Odegard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while James Fagnant was 2-for-4 with two RBI.  Chris Paolella was 2-for-2 with one RBI with Luke Guyer getting a double.

Torrington’s big five run third inning was sparked by Joseph DiPippolo, who had a three-run double. He also pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Against Bristol, Simsbury did manage to score three runs thanks to an error, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Ryan Fredette hit a pair of home runs for Bristol (6-4) and drove in four runs. His three-run home run in the third inning put Bristol ahead for good.

Simsbury took a 2-0 lead in the first inning without a hit. Jacob Cohen was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He scampered to third when the Bristol catcher dropped a third strike when James Fagnant was at the plate. Fagnant also reached base on the miscue.

Cohen scored on a double steal for Simsbury’s first run of the game. A second run scored when Nolan Conderino reached on an error. Simsbury added a third run when Conderino scored on a wild pitch.

Simsbury returns to action on Saturday when they travel to West Hartford to take on Zone 1 leader Post 96 beginning at 10 a.m.

Torrington 6, Simsbury 5
At Torrington
Simsbury (4-8)               050  000  0  — 5-9-3
Torrington (2-8)             105  000  x  — 6-7-1
Chas Orluk, Drew Anastasio (3) and Matthew Fagnant; Brady Collins, Corey Prey (3), Joseph DiPippolo (7) and Raymond Campbell; WP: Prey; LP: Orluk (1-2); Save: DiPippolo (T); 2B: Evan Odegard (S), Luke Guyer (S), Joseph DiPippolo (T)

Bristol 6, Simsbury 3
At Simsbury
Bristol (6-4)                    003  210  0  — 6-8-1
Simsbury (4-7)               201  000  0  — 3-0-2
Roberto Cruz and Chris Osuch; Evan Odegard, Andrew Anastasio (4), Cory Wilheim (6) and Matthew Fagnant, J. Goodwin (4); WP: Cruz; LP: Odegard (1-2); HR: Ryan Fredette (B) 2

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

