Simsbury drops consecutive Zone 1 contests to Bristol, Torrington

TORRINGTON, July 6, 2022 – The Torrington American Legion baseball team erased a four-run deficit with a five-run rally of their own in the third inning as Post 38 handed Simsbury a 6-5 loss in Zone 1 action at Fuessenich Park on Wednesday night.

It was the third loss in the last four games for Post 84 (4-8), who dropped a 6-3 decision to Bristol on Tuesday night when Bristol pitcher Roberto Cruz struck out nine and pitched a no-hitter.

Against the P-38s, Simsbury’s Evan Odegard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while James Fagnant was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Chris Paolella was 2-for-2 with one RBI with Luke Guyer getting a double.

Torrington’s big five run third inning was sparked by Joseph DiPippolo, who had a three-run double. He also pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts to pick up the save.

Against Bristol, Simsbury did manage to score three runs thanks to an error, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Ryan Fredette hit a pair of home runs for Bristol (6-4) and drove in four runs. His three-run home run in the third inning put Bristol ahead for good.

Simsbury took a 2-0 lead in the first inning without a hit. Jacob Cohen was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He scampered to third when the Bristol catcher dropped a third strike when James Fagnant was at the plate. Fagnant also reached base on the miscue.

Cohen scored on a double steal for Simsbury’s first run of the game. A second run scored when Nolan Conderino reached on an error. Simsbury added a third run when Conderino scored on a wild pitch.

Simsbury returns to action on Saturday when they travel to West Hartford to take on Zone 1 leader Post 96 beginning at 10 a.m.

Torrington 6, Simsbury 5

At Torrington

Simsbury (4-8) 050 000 0 — 5-9-3

Torrington (2-8) 105 000 x — 6-7-1

Chas Orluk, Drew Anastasio (3) and Matthew Fagnant; Brady Collins, Corey Prey (3), Joseph DiPippolo (7) and Raymond Campbell; WP: Prey; LP: Orluk (1-2); Save: DiPippolo (T); 2B: Evan Odegard (S), Luke Guyer (S), Joseph DiPippolo (T)

Bristol 6, Simsbury 3

At Simsbury

Bristol (6-4) 003 210 0 — 6-8-1

Simsbury (4-7) 201 000 0 — 3-0-2

Roberto Cruz and Chris Osuch; Evan Odegard, Andrew Anastasio (4), Cory Wilheim (6) and Matthew Fagnant, J. Goodwin (4); WP: Cruz; LP: Odegard (1-2); HR: Ryan Fredette (B) 2