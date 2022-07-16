RCP blanks Simsbury in state tournament opener

CROMWELL, July 16, 2022 – Tino Gagliardi and Malcolm Mention had three hits each as the RCP (Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Portland) American Legion baseball team beat Simsbury Saturday, 9-0, in the first round of the 19-and-under (19U) state tournament.

Gagliardi was 3-for-3 with two RBI for RCP (19-4) while Mention was 3-for-3. Teammate Justin Valentin was 2-for-2 with one RBI for the winners, who had 11 hits in the game.

Zach Zajac earned the win on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five hits and striking out five.

Simsbury (6-11-1) was led by Jacob Williams, who was 2-for-3 at the plate. Evan Odegard got the start and gave up nine hits and seven runs. It was the first time this season that Post 84 was shutout.

Simsbury is still alive in the double-elimination tournament but will have to beat Tri-County on Sunday to remain alive. Post 84 will be traveling to Marlborough for a 1 p.m. start.

Simsbury went 2-1-1 in their final four games to close out the Zone 1 season. Post 84 tied the East Hartford/Manchester team on July 9 by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6.

Simsbury swept a Zone 1 doubleheader from Torrington on July 10 by scores of 11-4 and 9-2. In the 11-4 victory, Simsbury had a season-high 14 hits led by Jacob Cohen, who was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Colby Wilheim was 3-for-3 with one RBI and a double in that win.

Bristol beat Simsbury in the final Zone 1 contest of the season, 8-4. Post 84 finished 6-10 in Zone 1 and 6-10-1 overall. West Hartford (16-0) won the Zone 1 title followed by Bristol (10-6), Simsbury (6-10), Torrington (5-11) and Meriden (3-13).

RCP 9, Simsbury 0

At Cromwell

Simsbury (6-11-1) 000 000 0 — 0-5-2

RCP (19-4) 020 520 x — 9-11-1

Evan Odegard, Jacob Goodwin (4) and Matthew Fagnant; Zach Zajac, Justin Valentin (6) and B. Whalen; WP: Zajac; LP: Odegard (2-3); 2B: Elias Deleon (RCP)

2022 American Legion state tournament results