Tri-Town uses 18 hits to roll past Canton

CANTON, July 19, 2022 – Willy Yahn was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI while teammate Austin Swanson was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead defending Tri-State League champion Tri-Town to a 15-0 shutout win over the Canton Crushers on Tuesday night at Bowdoin Field.

Tri-Town (16-1) had 18 hits, the second most allowed in a single game by the Crushers in team history. Pitcher Bobby Chatfield went the distance for the Trojans, allowing just two hits and striking out 12. He walked three.

Austin Swanson and Colby Brunnell had home runs for Tri-Town while Grant Meyer had a triple. Tri-Town will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Tri-State League playoffs that begin on Tuesday with the wild card round. The top six teams in the 10-team field automatically advance to the best-of-3 first round series.

Canton (5-11) received singles from Ben Sullivan and Jeff Mulhall. Taylor Riley took the loss on the mound for the Crushers, who were shutout for the first time this season.

Canton closes out the regular season on Thursday night when they take on Brass City Vipers at 7 p.m. at Bucks Hill Park in Waterbury.

Tri-Town 15, Canton 0

At Canton

Tri-Town (16-1) 203 104 5 — 15-18-1

Canton (5-11) 000 000 0 — 0-2-4

Bobby Chatfield and unknown; Taylor Riley, Tom Spirito (6) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Chatfield; LP: Riley (0-2); 2B: Willy Yahn (TT) 2, 3B: Grant Meyer (TT), HR: Austin Swanson (TT), Colby Bunnell (TT)