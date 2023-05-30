Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Seven goals from Delbone lifts Canton girls lacrosse into quarterfinals

Canton’s Mary Deritis (7) had two assists in Tuesday night’s CIAC Class S victory over Old Lyme.

CANTON, May 30, 2023 – Heather Delbone had a game-high seven goals as the No. 4 Canton High girls lacrosse team eliminated No. 13 Old Lyme, 12-4 in a first round Class S contest Tuesday on the turf field.

Gabby Delsantos had three goals and an assist for the Warriors (15-4) with goalie Ava Dakin making 13 saves in net to earn the victory.

The Warriors advance to Friday’s quarterfinals when they host No. 5 Stonington (18-1) at 5 p.m. on the turf field. The Bears won the Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament and ECC Division II title this spring.

GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton 12, Old Lyme 4
At Canton
Old Lyme (11-6)             2  2  — 4
Canton (15-4)                 7  5  — 12
Goals: Gabby Delsantos (C) 3, Heather Delbone (C) 7, Ellie Bahre (C), Bridgit Sonju (C), Gretchen Burgess (OL), Grace Fermen (OL), Alexis Antonellis (OL), Kelly Sheehan (OL); Assists: Delsantos, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 13, Kyle Dishaw (OL) 4

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

