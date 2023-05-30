Seven goals from Delbone lifts Canton girls lacrosse into quarterfinals

CANTON, May 30, 2023 – Heather Delbone had a game-high seven goals as the No. 4 Canton High girls lacrosse team eliminated No. 13 Old Lyme, 12-4 in a first round Class S contest Tuesday on the turf field.

Gabby Delsantos had three goals and an assist for the Warriors (15-4) with goalie Ava Dakin making 13 saves in net to earn the victory.

The Warriors advance to Friday’s quarterfinals when they host No. 5 Stonington (18-1) at 5 p.m. on the turf field. The Bears won the Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament and ECC Division II title this spring.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 12, Old Lyme 4

At Canton

Old Lyme (11-6) 2 2 — 4

Canton (15-4) 7 5 — 12

Goals: Gabby Delsantos (C) 3, Heather Delbone (C) 7, Ellie Bahre (C), Bridgit Sonju (C), Gretchen Burgess (OL), Grace Fermen (OL), Alexis Antonellis (OL), Kelly Sheehan (OL); Assists: Delsantos, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 13, Kyle Dishaw (OL) 4