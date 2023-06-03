Canton girls lacrosse team tops Stonington to move into semifinals

CANTON, June 2, 2023 – Gabby Delsanto had five goals and five assists and goalie Ava Dakin made 14 saves as the Canton High girls lacrosse team beat No. 5 Stonington, 17-12 on Friday in the Class S quarterfinals.

The win puts the No. 4 Warriors (16-4) into the Class S semifinals for the fifth time since 2016 and the first time since 2019. Canton will face top seed Weston (18-2) on Wednesday at a neutral location.

Elle Bahre and Heather Delbone also scored five goals for Canton while Mary Deritis had two goals each.

Canton 17, Stonington 12

At Canton

Stonington (18-2) 6 6 — 12

Canton (16-4) 9 8 — 17

Goals: Gabby Delsanto (C) 5, Heather Delbone (C) 5, Ellie Bahre (C) 5, Mary Deritis (C) 2, Abby Mayorga (S), Autumn Christian (S), Emma Spathakis (S) 4, Emma Logel (S) 3, Shay Burnside (S), Lillian Loughlean (S); Assists: Delsanto 5, Delbone 2, Deritis 2, Mika Stamos (C) 2; Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 14