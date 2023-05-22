Warriors close out regular season with win over Ellington

CANTON, May 22, 2023 – Heather Delbone had four goals and two assists as the league champion Canton High girls lacrosse team beat Ellington, 12-8 on Monday in the final regular season game of the season for both squads.

Mary Deritis had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (12-4, 9-1 NCCC) with Gabby Delsanto added two goals and an assist. Goalie Ava Dakin made nine saves in net to secure the victory but the Warrior defense played well in the second half, allowing just three Purple Knight goals.

Ellington (11-5, 6-4 NCCC) was led by Hannah Kozik with four goals each. The Knights will face Granby on Tuesday in the NCCC Tournament semifinals with the winner facing Canton on Thursday in the tournament title game.

Canton 12, Ellington 8

At Canton

Ellington (11-5) 5 3 — 8

Canton (12-4) 4 8 — 12

Goals: Ellington – Kaitlyn Boone 2, Katie Hurlbert, Kelsey Harnois, Hannah Kozik 4; Canton – Gabby Delsanto 2, Heather Delbone 4, Ellie Bahre 2, Mary Deritis 3, Mika Stanos; Assists: Ellington – Harnois; Canton – Delsanto 2, Delbone 2, Deritis 2, Stanos, Bridgit Shaw; Saves – Ava Dakin (C) 9, Nora Miller (Ell) 11