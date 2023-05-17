Canton tops Granby for sixth straight NCCC championship

CANTON, May 16, 2023 – A year ago, the Canton High girls lacrosse team shared the NCCC championship with Granby and Ellington. It was the first three-way tie for the league title in girls lacrosse.

There will be no sharing this season.

Canton clinched their sixth straight league championship on Tuesday with a 12-10 win over Granby on the turf field. The visiting Bears could have earned a share of the championship if they could have prevailed.

But the Warriors (10-4, 8-1 NCCC) raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first 6:14 of the game and never trailed. Gabby Delsanto had four goals and an assist for Canton while Mary Deritis had three goals and four assists. Ellie Bahre popped in three goals while Heather Delbone scored twice.

Canton goalie Ava Dakin made 12 saves to secure the victory in net.

Granby (12-4, 7-3 NCCC) was led by Alyssa Mackanski with five goals. Zoe Kelly and Makenna Cassin each had two goals for the Bears. Alexis Dimeo had eight saves.

The two teams could meet again in next week’s NCCC Tournament. Granby will face Ellington (10-4, 6-3 NCCC) in the semifinals on Tuesday with the winner facing Canton on Wednesday at Suffield High.

Canton won four NCCC titles from 2016-19. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCCC teams played in the CCC in 2021.

The Warriors have two more regular season games remaining. Canton plays at St. Paul on Thursday night and closes out the regular season on Monday by hosting Ellington.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton 12, Granby 10

At Canton

Granby (12-4) 6 4 — 10

Canton (10-4) 8 4 — 12

Goals: Zoe Kelly (G) 2, Kenzie Boyd (G), Alyssa Mackanski (G) 5, Gabby Delsanto (C) 4, Heather Delbone (C) 2, Ellie Bahre (C) 3, Mary Deritis (C) 3; Assists: Delsanto, Delbone, Deritis 4, Mika Stamos (C); Saves: Alexis DiMeo (G) 8, Ava Dakin (C) 12

