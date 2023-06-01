Burlington tops Crushers in Tri-State Baseball

CANTON, June 1, 2023 – Pitcher Taylor Donofrio struck out seven and scattered six hits in five innings of work to lead the Burlington Hunters to a 7-3 win over the Canton Crushers Thursday night in Tri-State League action at Bowdoin Field.

Ty Morin got a six-out save for the Hunters, now 2-2 on the season.

George Zaruba was 3-for-3 with two doubles and RBI for Burlington while Ryan Lavelle was 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and three stolen bases. Ryan Raponey drew three walks and scored twice.

For Canton (1-2), Matt Rose and Heath Cotton each had a pair of hits for the Crushers.