Spirito pitches complete game, fans seven to lift Canton to shutout win

PROSPECT, June 4, 2023 – Pitcher Jim Spirito threw a complete game and struck out seven to lead the Canton Crushers to a 6-0 win over the Naugatuck Nightmare at Hotchkiss Field in Tri-State League baseball action on Sunday.

Spirito (1-1) scattered eight hits and walked only one to pick up his first victory of the season. He also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-5.

Jake Bryant had a double and one RBI while Ben Sullivan and Jim Michanczyk also drove in runs. Colin Tyrian was 0-for-4 at the plate but drove in a pair of runs for the Crushers. Canton (2-2) took advantage of 11 walks in the game.

The shutout was just the second shutout in team history with the previous shutout coming in 2017 with a 4-0 win over Burlington.

Naugatuck’s best chance to score came in the seventh inning with two outs and the bases loaded. But Spirito got Valentine to hit the ball right back to him and Spirito fired the ball home for the inning-ending out.

The Crushers return to action on Thursday when they host defending league champion Tri-Town (4-0) at Bowdoin Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Canton 6, Naugatuck 0

At Prospect

Canton (2-2) 021 110 010 — 6-8-2

Naugatuck (2-3) 000 000 000 — 0-8-1

Jim Spirito and Jeff Mulhall; Beadle, Moss (8) and unknown; WP: Spirito (1-1); LP: Beadle; 2B: Jake Bryant (C)